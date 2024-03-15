Assess Key Digital Marketing Aetrics of United States pharma Assets in NSCLC, Including Branded Websites for Patients and HCPs, Unbranded Websites, and Social Media

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Marketing Trends in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Merck's Keytruda.com achieved the highest total traffic across non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patient sites in the US, with over 2.4 million visitors from October 2022 to September 2023. This was followed by BMS's Opdivo.com (1.7 million visits) and AstraZeneca's Imfinzi.com (350,000). Keytruda.com was also supported by the most paid search engine optimization (SEO) at over 7,600 keywords, closely followed by Enhertu.com (6,640) and Opdivo.com (5,840).

Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to top branded patient NSCLC websites originated from direct and organic sources. AstraZeneca's Imfinzihcp.com achieved the highest total traffic across NSCLC HCP sites in the US, with almost 300,000 visitors from October 2022 to September 2023.

This was followed by Merck's Keytrudahcp.com (almost 230,000 visits). Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to branded NSCLC websites for HCPs originated from direct sources, followed by paid and organic traffic. Imfinzihcp.com was supported by the most paid SEO at 7,167 keywords, closely followed by Lumakrashcp.com (7,159) and Enhertuhcp.com (7,018).

Merck's Understandcancertogether.com achieved the highest total traffic across NSCLC unbranded sites in the US, with 94,000 visitors from October 2022 to September 2023, followed by Pfizer's Thisislivingwithcancer.com (7,500 views). Merck spent the most on DDA for Understandcancertogether.com, at approximately $94,000.



DDA was also detected for Thisislivingwithcancer.com ($8K). Thisislivingwithcancer.com was supported by the most paid SEO at over 2,170 keywords, closely followed by Understandcancertogether.com at over 2,000 keywords. No traffic was detected to branded NSCLC sites in EUCAN.

Roche's Daskwort.de achieved the highest total traffic across NSCLC unbranded sites in EUCAN, with almost 350,00 visitors from October 2022 to September 2023, followed by Pfizer's Pactonco.fr (130,000 views). Overall, the highest proportion of traffic unbranded websites originated from organic sources, followed by direct. There was no detected DDA spend or SEO across these sites.



Scope

This report assesses key digital marketing metrics of pharma assets in NSCLC, including branded websites for patients and HCPs, Unbranded websites, and social media accounts.

Metrics include website traffic volume, engagement, and source, DDA, paid SEO, and social media post interaction.

Countries include the US, 4EU ( Italy , France , Germany , and Spain ), the UK, and Canada (EUCAN).

Reasons to Buy

Understand the digital marketing competitive landscape in NSCLC, with a view of leading patient and HCP branded assets across different regions.

See what tactics pharma companies are using to drive traffic to their NSCLC branded assets for patient and HCPs, such as DDA and paid SEO.

Understand what sources of website traffic are generating the most visits to these assets, such as paid SEO, social media, or organic searches.

Compare top branded and unbranded assets for patients by how they address and support different patient needs.

See what pharma social media accounts in PsO are the most active and achieving the most engagement.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

US Branded Sites for Patients

US Branded Websites for HCPs

US Unbranded Sites

EUCAN Unbranded Websites

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Merck

BMS

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Regeneron

Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1qrj9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets