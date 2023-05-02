Assess the Evolution of the Connected Intelligence Era with the Transition from 5G to 6G, 2023 Global Research Study Featuring Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung, Verizon, Zariot, Radisys

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6G: From Connected Things to Connected Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study assesses the evolution of the connected intelligence era with the transition from 5G to 6G.

Mobile communications and networks have been evolving every decade. With the launch of 5G in 2022, governments and companies have started investing in the research and development of 6G. Although the launch of the platform technology is expected by 2030, those working on 6G have drawn a clear roadmap for its development.

6G will introduce many challenges along with its well-known benefits of speed and connectivity. Organizations are striving to predict those challenges well in advance to introduce products at the appropriate time. Human impact and sustainability are key issues with 6G that must be carefully considered, though the technology developments are fast-paced. T

he transformation from the digital era to the connected era will intertwine all industries and locations.

The report covers the following topics:

6G and its evolution

The role of artificial intelligence in the application and usage of 6G

Regional research efforts and related R&D activity

6G applications and use cases

Technology roadmap

Strategic insights and recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Telecom Industry with the Launch of 6G

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers of 6G Wireless Technology

Restraints of 6G Wireless Technology

3. Technology Landscape

The Evolution of 6G

Connectivity at All Planes

Technologies to Influence 6G Networks

AI at the Base of Connective Intelligence

Standards Groups

Key Enabling Technologies and Innovation Areas Driving 6G Developments and Adoption

4. Global Landscape and Trends Assessment

Patent Landscape

Funding Activities, 2021-2022

6G Market Overview and Regional Insight

Market Trends

5. Application Assessment and Prospective Use Cases

Application Diversity

Application Assessment

Industry Applications

Implementation Case 1: AI-based, 6G-enabled Mobility

Implementation Case 2: 6G Will Support Industry 4.0

Implementation Case 3: 6G in the Telecom Industry

6. Companies to Action

Nokia Corporation, Finland

Ericsson, Sweden

Samsung, South Korea

Verizon, United States

Zariot, Ireland

Radisys, United States

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Architecture of Intelligent Networks

Growth Opportunity 2: Communication Enhancement

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Environment with 6G

8. Technology Roadmap and Strategic Insights

Integrated Technology Roadmap

Integrated Technology Roadmap - Insights

Analyst's Viewpoint

9. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation



