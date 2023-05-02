Assess the Evolution of the Connected Intelligence Era with the Transition from 5G to 6G, 2023 Global Research Study Featuring Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung, Verizon, Zariot, Radisys

May 02, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6G: From Connected Things to Connected Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study assesses the evolution of the connected intelligence era with the transition from 5G to 6G.
Mobile communications and networks have been evolving every decade. With the launch of 5G in 2022, governments and companies have started investing in the research and development of 6G. Although the launch of the platform technology is expected by 2030, those working on 6G have drawn a clear roadmap for its development.
6G will introduce many challenges along with its well-known benefits of speed and connectivity. Organizations are striving to predict those challenges well in advance to introduce products at the appropriate time. Human impact and sustainability are key issues with 6G that must be carefully considered, though the technology developments are fast-paced. T
he transformation from the digital era to the connected era will intertwine all industries and locations.
The report covers the following topics:
- 6G and its evolution
- The role of artificial intelligence in the application and usage of 6G
- Regional research efforts and related R&D activity
- 6G applications and use cases
- Technology roadmap
- Strategic insights and recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Telecom Industry with the Launch of 6G
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers of 6G Wireless Technology
- Restraints of 6G Wireless Technology
3. Technology Landscape
- The Evolution of 6G
- Connectivity at All Planes
- Technologies to Influence 6G Networks
- AI at the Base of Connective Intelligence
- Standards Groups
- Key Enabling Technologies and Innovation Areas Driving 6G Developments and Adoption
4. Global Landscape and Trends Assessment
- Patent Landscape
- Funding Activities, 2021-2022
- 6G Market Overview and Regional Insight
- Market Trends
5. Application Assessment and Prospective Use Cases
- Application Diversity
- Application Assessment
- Industry Applications
- Implementation Case 1: AI-based, 6G-enabled Mobility
- Implementation Case 2: 6G Will Support Industry 4.0
- Implementation Case 3: 6G in the Telecom Industry
6. Companies to Action
- Nokia Corporation, Finland
- Ericsson, Sweden
- Samsung, South Korea
- Verizon, United States
- Zariot, Ireland
- Radisys, United States
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Architecture of Intelligent Networks
- Growth Opportunity 2: Communication Enhancement
- Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Environment with 6G
8. Technology Roadmap and Strategic Insights
- Integrated Technology Roadmap
- Integrated Technology Roadmap - Insights
- Analyst's Viewpoint
9. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krqonw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article