Assess With Guidance Opens in Fanwood

FANWOOD, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assess With Guidance (https://assesswithguidance.com/) is opening its doors at 141 South Avenue in Fanwood, New Jersey. The location is part of BlueCrest Health Group (https://bluecresthealthgroup.com/), a leader, partner, and motivator in addiction and mental healthcare services. Assess With Guidance will offer high-quality substance abuse and mental health assessments.

More than 46,000 people accessed addiction treatment in New Jersey in 2021 alone, choosing or being placed in more than 15 different levels of care.1 Assess With Guidance strives to minimize confusion about the recovery process, helping individuals living with addiction and their families make educated decisions about treatment.

"Sometimes people just need to sit down with a trained professional to try and figure out what the actual issue is and how they might go about finding a solution to their problems. Assess With Guidance can help to figure that out and with the first few steps on that journey," said Richard Hession of BlueCrest.

The evaluation center will make addiction and mental health professionals accessible for comprehensive evaluations. Most assessments will be conducted in the Fanwood location, but the staff will also offer virtual services for individuals who are unable to visit the location. After the assessment is complete, Assess With Guidance team members educate and link individuals with appropriate treatment.

Assess With Guidance is dedicated to enhancing lives through comprehensive behavioral health evaluations. Alongside conducting level-of-care assessments, the team will offer insight into the initial steps of the recovery journey. As an integral part of a comprehensive recovery network, Assess With Guidance is committed to empowering individuals and families to obtain the resources to reclaim their lives.

1 State of New Jersey Department of Human Services – Substance Abuse Overview 2021 (https://www.nj.gov/humanservices/dmhas/publications/statistical/Substance%20Abuse%20Overview/2021/statewide.pdf)

