Assessing Risk: New Capabilities for Board Oversight

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardspan , the leading provider of digital governance solutions and services, today announced the release of its new digital Board Risk Evaluation to provide boards of directors with a high-level, objective analysis of the risks that an organization faces. This first-ever risk oversight capability gives boards insight into high-exposure areas and a top-down view of the risks that could prove disruptive to the organization.

This new addition to the Boardspan digital solutions portfolio provides a board with its own independent analysis of pertinent risks, surfacing areas of potentially high exposure. It provides greater visibility into the impact of top risks and a common risk framework. For organizations that already utilize an ERM tool, this is an ideal solution to generate discussion and alignment at the board level around key areas to monitor as part of their risk oversight function. For organizations that aren't yet deploying any formal risk management program, this solution enables a fast start and opportunity to frame the key issues.

"We are living in an era of risk complexity that is creating new and constant waves of disruption," said Abby Adlerman, CEO of Boardspan. "It has never been more important for boards to set the 'tone at the top' and be forward-thinking about overseeing risk and exposure. Our new Board Risk Evaluation provides directors with a data-driven approach to better inform their decisions on risk priorities and strategic plans for sustainable, long-term value creation."

The Board Risk Evaluation collects structured insights from board members and key executives on relevant risks, their likelihood, and potential business impacts, as well as mitigation opportunities, to present a holistic view of the risk landscape, vulnerabilities, and actionable analytics. Boardspan SVP of Client Solutions Kaitlin Quistgaard noted, "To be sustainable, every organization needs a mechanism to understand and evaluate risk. The Boardspan Risk Evaluation gives boards a high-level view of the whole portfolio of relevant risks, facilitating better oversight and more informed strategic thinking."

Key benefits to boards of the Boardspan Board Risk Evaluation include:

proactive role in risk assessment

streamlined ability to monitor, analyze and suggest strategy adjustments

review of risk exposure and mitigation potential

comprehensive and cohesive perspective on risk

The Boardspan Risk Evaluation is available on a single assessment basis or bundled as part of the Boardspan Digital Governance Platform, which includes unlimited access to all Boardspan digital assessments and online dashboards. These solutions are available for both browser-based use and mobile application.

About Boardspan

Boardspan is the leading provider of digital governance solutions for boards across all sectors. Our cloud-based assessments, dashboards and benchmarking analytics complement our board search and advisory services to deliver a holistic approach to governance. Boards of all sizes and stages rely on Boardspan to deliver analytics, insights and outcomes that improve their effectiveness and performance. Clients include KKR, The Kellogg Foundation, Ingersoll Rand, Farfetch, McAfee, Beyond Meat, Box, e.l.f. Beauty, Opendoor, The Ford Foundation, Satellite Healthcare and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

