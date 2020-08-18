Assessing The Feasibility Of Your Strategic Plan - OPEN MINDS Announces August 20 Executive Web Forum

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the executive web forum, From Ideas To Action – How To Assess Feasibility & Implement Your Strategic Plan, for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Joe Naughton-Travers, Ed.M., the forum will share best practices for translating strategic plans into action by harnessing metrics, budget modeling, and key performance indicators.

"Developing a strategic plan is only the first step. Operationalizing strategy through budgeting and action plans is critical, and so is the identification of metrics for monitoring plan success," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "These metrics need to be market-related, as well as financial, clinical, and administrative. Executives may not be able to eliminate all market uncertainty, but they can still identify a range of potential scenarios and outcomes, and adjust course accordingly."

In the web forum, Mr. Naughton-Travers will walk through the OPEN MINDS framework for strategic plan implementation. Executive attendees will learn how to:

Incorporate strategy into budgets for the next fiscal year

Project revenue and develop a preliminary budget model

Estimate implementation tactics and cost

Make iterative changes to strategy and budget until final

Develop key performance indicators to track strategy success

Create a metrics-based strategy implementation oversight process

The August 20 executive web forum—exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle—is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide follow up private Quick Consults for members.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

