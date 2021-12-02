Assessment Expert Joins Online Proctoring Leader

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, whose proctoring solution helps hundreds of higher education institutions and certification providers worldwide protect integrity in online assessments, today announced the appointment of Adel Lelo as Senior Director, Strategic Alliances. Lelo joins Examity after spending more than a decade at Western Governors University, where he oversaw test delivery and assessment solutions for the innovative online institution.

"As they navigate a changing and increasingly complex testing landscape, universities and organizations are turning to new technologies to implement proctoring that is secure, seamless, and flexible," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "Adel's experience at one of the world's largest online institutions of higher education will uniquely equip him to support Examity's partners across the globe."

Lelo joined Western Governors University in 2008 and spent his entire career there focused on test delivery, eventually serving as a Senior Principal Product Manager focused on competency verification. In his new role, Lelo will lead, manage, and develop key relationships within Examity's partner ecosystem, and bring his deep industry expertise to bear on working with those partners to help institutions and organizations develop more streamlined and effective online assessment solutions.

"The past eighteen months have underscored the importance of online proctoring as a way to protect and validate higher education exams, critical certifications, and licensure programs — and enable students and candidates alike to continue their journeys," said Lelo. "Examity has a well-deserved reputation as a thoughtful and forward-thinking solution, and I'm excited to support their ongoing work to advance their human-centric assessment ecosystem."

Founded in 2013, Examity offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live, for education and certification providers including Adobe, Epic, College Board, and Western Governors University. A recent winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to protect test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

