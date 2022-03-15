Assessment of Global Biosurfactants Markets, 2022-2026, Featuring Share Analysis & Profiles of BASF, Croda Int'l, Evonik, Stepan, AGAE Technologies, and Biotensidon Among Others

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosurfactants: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosurfactants market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4%.

The report includes:

  • 81 data tables and 35 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market for bio-surfactants
  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
  • Highlights of the market potential for bio-surfactants market, based on type, application, and region, and coverage of history and latest technological developments of the industry
  • Coverage of definition, working and properties of biosurfactants, along with industry concept and discussion on importance of the biosurfactants industry
  • Information on manufacturing of biosurfactant substrates from agro-industrial waste and by-products, industrial waste, lignocellulosic waste and from oily and glycerol-based waste
  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BASF, Croda International, Evonik, Stepan, AGAE Technologies, and Biotensidon GmbH

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Intended Audience
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview of Biosurfactants

  • Introduction
  • Definition of Biosurfactants
  • Working of Biosurfactants
  • Properties of Biosurfactants
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Technological Background and Advancements
  • Industry Concept
  • Importance of the Industry
  • New Focus on Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities
  • Challenges
  • SWOT
  • Trends
  • Enhancing Biosurfactant Synthesis Using Nanoparticles
  • Adsorption-Desorption Utilizing Wood-Based Activated Carbon

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

  • Overview
  • Influence of COVID-19 on Longer-Term Trends in Chemical and Materials
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Detergents Industry
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Personal Care Industry
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Processing Industry
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Petroleum Industry

Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Manufacturing Biosurfactant Substrates
  • Production of Biosurfactants from Agro-industrial Waste and Byproducts
  • Production of Biosurfactants Using Industrial Waste
  • Production of Biosurfactants from Lignocellulosic Waste
  • Production of Biosurfactants from Oily and Glycerol-Based Waste and Other Substrates

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Overview
  • Glycolipids
  • Rhamnolipids
  • Sophorolipids
  • Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins
  • Surfactin
  • Lichenysin
  • Phospholipids and Fatty Acids
  • Polymeric Biosurfactants
  • Particulate Biosurfactants
  • Product Mapping: Type of Biosurfactants

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overview
  • Detergents
  • Personal Care Products
  • Food Processing
  • Agricultural Chemicals
  • Petroleum Industry
  • Others
  • Removal of Hydrophobic Organic Pollutants
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Product Mapping: Application of Biosurfactants

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Global Competitive Landscape

  • List of Market Players
  • Recent Developments
  • Upcoming and Promising Strategies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • AGAE Technologies LLC
  • BASF Group
  • Biotensidon GmbH
  • Croda International plc
  • Ecover (Subsidiary of S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.)
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Givaudan
  • Jeneil Biotech Inc
  • Saraya
  • Stepan Co.

