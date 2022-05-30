Assessment of Poland's $1.5Bn Embedded Finance Business and Investment Market 2022-2029 by Consumer Segments, B2B Sectors, Insurance Type & Type of Offering Industry, B2C Sectors

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 The Embedded Finance industry in Poland is expected to grow by 48.4% on annual basis to reach US$1,444.8 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.7% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,444.8 million in 2022 to reach US$5,402.7 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Poland. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Poland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Poland Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending
  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate
  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
  • Embedded Lending in Other

Poland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive
  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Poland Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B
  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
  • Embedded Payment in Other

Poland Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
  • Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.


