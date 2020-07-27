Assessment of the $15.6B Push-to-Talk Market in North America, 2027 - Dominated by AT&T, Qualcomm, Sprint, Motorola Solutions, and Tait Communications

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Push to Talk Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component; Enterprise Size; Network Type; End User," report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Push to Talk Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 7,775.1 million in 2019 to US$ 15,672.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.62% during 2020-2027.

The push to talk market growth in North America is attributed to the existence of widespread communication technologies as well as the presence of the world's leading telecom service providers and PoC solution providers, including AT&T, Motorola Solutions, and Verizon Wireless, in the region.



In terms of network type, the push to talk market was led by land mobile radio in 2019. Land mobile radios are commonly used push to talk devices in these industries owing to their ability to operate in difficult and remote work environments where other networks are not present. In addition, continuous technological developments and design improvements in land mobile radios to improve efficiency, range, and connectivity are anticipated to drive the growth of the market for this segment during the forecast period.



A few of the players present in the North America Push to Talk Market are AT&T, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Motorola Solutions, and Tait Communications.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Push to talk Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Push to talk Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Adoption of Push to Talk Devices for Public Safety and Enterprise Mobility Management

5.1.2 Low Cost Infrastructure, Efficient Communication Driving the Market Growth

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Interoperability for Push to Talk Vendors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rapid Adoption of LTE Network

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Advance Features in Push to Talk Service

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Push to Talk Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 Push to talk Market Overview

6.2 Push to Talk Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Push to Talk Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.4 Software

7.5 Services



8. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Push to Talk Market, By Enterprise Size (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Large Enterprise

8.4 SMEs



9. Push to Talk Market Analysis - By Network Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Push to Talk Market, By Network Type (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Land Mobile Radio

9.4 Cellular



10. Push to Talk Market - By End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Push to Talk Market, by End-User (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Government and Defense

10.4 Logistics & Transportation

10.5 Travel and Hospitality

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Construction

10.9 Other End-Users



11. North America Push to Talk Market - Country Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Push to Talk Market



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 New Product Development

13.4 Merger and Acquisition



14. Company Profiles

14.1 AT&T Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Qualcomm Incorporated

14.3 Verizon Communications, Inc.

14.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation

14.5 Sprint Corporation

14.6 Telstra Corporation Limited

14.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.

14.8 Tait Communications

14.9 Iridium Communications Inc.

14.10 BCE Inc.



