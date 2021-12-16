Assessment of the Executive Education Programs Industry, 2031: Program/Courses, Profitability, Sales, and Strategy Overview of Key Players, Including Harvard Business, Columbia University, and More

Dec 16, 2021, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Executive Education Program Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market study on the executive education program market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Summary of Key Findings
1.3. Summary of Key Statistics
1.4. Product Evolution Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition
3. Opportunities for B-Schools in Executive Education Market
3.1. Identifying Niche Programs - Integrated Solutions, Action Learning, Blended Delivery, and Expanded Services
3.2. Who Wins - the Organization or Personal Accelerate Their Career
3.3. Programs with Stories/Case Studies
3.4. Investing Significantly on Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics
3.5. Group Coaching & Democratization of Leadership Development
3.6. Others
4. B-Schools Serving the Market - Within the Competitive Landscape
4.1. The University Value Proposition
4.2. Adapting to New Demands
4.3. The Opportunity for Business Schools
4.4. Deciding How to Participate
4.5. Transfer and Impact of the New Learning
4.6. Prioritize the Customization of Content
4.7. Others
5. Growing Popularity of Online Executive Education Program Markets
5.1. A New Generation Taking Online Executive Education Courses
5.2. Individual Learners are Behind the Market Growth
5.3. Mobile Learning for Millennial Managers
5.4. Universities are Increasing Online Programs
5.5. A Focus on Applying and Sustaining Behaviors
6. Executive Education is Changing - Training Industry
6.1. Evolution and Challenges in the Organization
6.2. Delivery of Executive Education in Short Time Slots
6.3. The Learning Experience Has Become More Personalized
6.4. Market Changes - Content is Evolving Quickly
6.5. Training Industry in the Digital Matrix
6.6. Micro Learning & Personalization Concept
7. Key Market Trends
7.1. Key Trends in the Market
7.1.1. Rise in Popularity of Digital Means of Education Systems
7.1.2. Rapidly Growing Adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education Industry for Customized Learning
7.1.3. Rise in Number of Executive Education Program Market Enrolments Worldwide
7.1.4. Linking Language Learning to Leadership Skills
7.1.5. Increasing Trend of Blended Learning
7.1.6. Others (During the Course of Study)
7.2. Evolution of Education & Training Industry
7.2.1. Key Developments Roadmap
7.2.2. Acquisition & Mergers
7.2.3. Expansion
7.3. the Future Prospects of Corporate Learning Industry
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Executive Education Program Market
8.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Executive Education Program Market Industry
8.2. Executive Education Program Market Sales Projection, Q1-Q4 2020 During COVID-19 Pandemic
8.3. Pre COVID-19 Market Forecast V/S Post COVID-19 Market Forecast
9. Global Executive Education Program Market Demand (In Value or Size in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
9.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020
9.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
9.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis
9.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
10. Market Background
10.1. Global Education Services Industry Outlook
10.1.1. Employment in Education Industry
10.1.2. Industry Dynamics
10.1.3. Profit Generation
10.1.4. Regulation and Competition
10.1.5. Investment Considerations
10.1.6. Key Competitive Advantages in the Education Industry
10.1.7. Others
10.2. Macro-Economic Factors
10.2.1. Organization Spending on Training Industry Outlook
10.2.2. Language Learning Market Outlook
10.2.3. Education Industry Contribution to GDP Outlook
10.2.4. Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2.5. Economic Instability
10.2.6. Impact of Online Sales
10.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
10.3.1. Top Institutes Historical Growth
10.3.2. Global Education Industry Assessment
10.3.3. Global Education and Training Services Market
10.3.4. Global Education Learning Pricing Assessment
10.3.5. Executive Education Program Market Enrolments Outlook
10.3.6. Others
10.4. PESTLE Analysis of Executive Education Program Market
10.5. Porter's Five Force
10.6. Market Dynamics
10.6.1. Drivers
10.6.2. Restraints
10.6.3. Opportunity Analysis
11. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Program Type
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Program Type, 2016-2020
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Program Type, 2021-2031
11.3.1. Customized Programs
11.3.2. Pre-Designed Programs
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Program Type
12. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Leadership Level
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Leadership Level, 2016-2020
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Leadership Level, 2021-2031
12.3.1. Business-Owners
12.3.2. Junior/ Entry-Level Employees
12.3.3. Managers
12.3.4. Mid-Level Employees
12.3.5. Senior Executives
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Leadership Level
13. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Type of Learner
13.1. Introduction/Key Findings
13.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Type of Learner, 2016-2020
13.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Type of Learner, 2021-2031
13.3.1. Group/Small Team Learners
13.3.2. Individual/Private Learners
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type of Learner
14. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Mode of Learning
14.1. Introduction/Key Findings
14.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Mode of Learning, 2016-2020
14.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Mode of Learning, 2021-2031
14.3.1. Online Learning
14.3.2. In-Person Learning
14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Mode of Learning
15. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Duration
15.1. Introduction/Key Findings
15.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Duration, 2016-2020
15.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Duration, 2021-2031
15.3.1. Less Than 1 Week
15.3.2. 1 Week to 1 Month
15.3.3. More Than 1 Month
15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Duration
16. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Type of Courses
16.1. Introduction/Key Findings
16.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Type of Courses, 2016-2020
16.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Type of Courses, 2021-2031
16.3.1. Management & Leadership
16.3.2. Finance & Accounting
16.3.3. Strategic Leadership & Innovation
16.3.4. Marketing & Sales
16.3.5. Business Operations & Entrepreneurship
16.3.6. Others
16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Type of Courses
17. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Industry Type
17.1. Introduction/Key Findings
17.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Industry Type, 2016-2020
17.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Industry Type, 2021-2031
17.3.1. Consumer Products & Retail
17.3.2. Energy & Transportation
17.3.3. Financial Services
17.3.4. Health Care & Pharmaceuticals
17.3.5. Manufacturing & Industrials
17.3.6. Professional Services
17.3.7. Technology & Communications
17.3.8. Others
17.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Industry Type
18. Global Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region
18.1. Introduction/Key Findings
18.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020
18.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031
18.3.1. North America
18.3.2. Latin America
18.3.3. Europe
18.3.4. East Asia
18.3.5. South Asia
18.3.6. Oceania
18.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
18.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
19. North America Executive Education Program Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
20. Latin America Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
21. Europe Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
22. South Asia Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
23. East Asia Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
24. Oceania Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
25. Middle East and Africa Executive Education Program Market 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
26. Market Structure Analysis
26.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Executive Education Program Market)
26.2. Market Concentration
26.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
26.4. Market Presence Analysis
26.4.1. by Regional Foot Print of Players
26.4.2. Product Foot Print by Players
27. Competition Analysis
27.1. Competition Dashboard
27.2. Competition Benchmarking
27.3. Competition Deep Dive
27.3.1. Harvard Business School
27.3.1.1. Overview
27.3.1.2. Program/Courses Portfolio
27.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Courses/Channel/Packaging)
27.3.1.4. Sales Footprint
27.3.1.5. Strategy Overview
27.3.2. Columbia University
27.3.3. MIT Sloan School of Management
27.3.4. Stanford Graduate School of Business
27.3.5. Baruch College
27.3.6. Wharton School of Business
27.3.7. UCLA Anderson School of Business
27.3.8. Kellogg School of Management
27.3.9. Stephen M. Ross School of Management
27.3.10. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business
27.3.11. The University of Texas at Austin
27.3.12. Cornell SC Johnson
27.3.13. Rotman School of Management
27.3.14. Ted Rogers
27.3.15. UBC Sauder School of Business
27.3.16. Durham University - Business School
27.3.17. Others (On Request)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/532hal
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article