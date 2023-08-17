Assessment of the Global Advanced Analytics Market, 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Altair, AWS, FICO, Google, IBM, Knime, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and SAS Institute

17 Aug, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Analytics: Global Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced analytics market is projected to grow from USD 64.3 billion in 2023 to USD 226.2 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow due to the rising adoption of big data and other related technologies, the advent of ML and AI to offer personalized customer experiences.
By offering, solutions segment to register for the largest market size during forecast period
The solutions segment of the advanced analytics market is growing rapidly due to the growing need for organizations to harness the power of data and gain competitive advantages. The advanced analytics solutions utilize various statistical, mathematical, and machine learning techniques to discover patterns, correlations, and trends in data. They often involve predictive modeling, data mining, text mining, natural language processing, and other advanced analytical techniques to gain insights and make accurate predictions. It caters to various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and more, where data-driven decision-making is crucial for success.
By vertical, healthcare and life sciences segment to register fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period
The advanced analytics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, and the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to be one of the key drivers of this growth. Advanced analytics solutions help healthcare and life sciences organizations to efficiently manage how data of the patients is collected, treated, processed, and presented for the process of testing and simulation of new treatments, scenarios, and devices.
North America to witness fastest growing market size during the forecast period
North America is experiencing significant technological growth in the advanced analytics market, driven by various factors that are shaping the landscape of intelligent and connected devices. The region's advancements in solutions, research, and industry collaborations are propelling the growth of advanced analytics and fostering innovation across multiple sectors. North America benefits from robust infrastructure and widespread connectivity, providing a solid foundation for the expansion of advanced analytics.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Advanced Analytics Market, by Offering
7 Advanced Analytics Market, by Type
8 Advanced Analytics Market, by Business Function
9 Advanced Analytics Market, by Vertical
10 Advanced Analytics Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Adjacent and Related Markets
14 Appendix
Company Profiles
Key Players
- IBM
- Oracle
- SAP
- Microsoft
- SAS Institute
- Knime
- FICO
- Altair
- AWS
Other Key Players
- Salesforce
- Tibco Software
- Alteryx
- Teradata
- Adobe
- Absolutdata Analytics
- Moody's Analytics
- Qlik
- Databricks
- Dataiku
- Kinetica
- Mathworks
- Anaconda
Startups/SMEs
- H20.AI
- Domino Data Lab
- Datarobot
- Datachat
- Imply
- Promethium
- Siren
- Tellius
- Sota Solutions
- Vanti Analytics
