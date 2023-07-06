Assessment of the Opioid Use Disorder Industry to 2032: Assess Unmet Medical Needs to Curate the Best Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opioid Use Disorder - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.

Market Outlook



The treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) differs as per geography. In contrast to other nations that have established harm reduction measures for OUD, treatment of OUD has not been licensed in Japan, making opioid maintenance therapy challenging, and detoxification is only provided at a few mental facilities.



The 'Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act' in Japan severely regulates opioid analgesics. Furthermore, because Japanese physicians prescribe fewer opioids, Japan has not seen the huge surge in opioid usage seen in other nations. As a result, many Japanese physicians believe that opioid analgesic overuse or addiction is uncommon in Japan.



Because few viable medicines are being studied to control OUD, it is fair to assume that the therapeutic space will undergo considerable reconfiguration between 2023 and 2032.



A few players like Braeburn Pharmaceuticals (CAM2038), BioXcel Therapeutics (BXCL501), and others are evaluating their lead candidates for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). These therapies are expected to change the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) treatment landscape.

Compelling Insights

The total market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the United States was approximately USD 1,370 million in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023-2032).

was approximately in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023-2032). According to the estimates, Spain recorded the least market share, i.e., around 2% of the total market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the 7MM in 2022.

recorded the least market share, i.e., around 2% of the total market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the 7MM in 2022. Among the EU4 ( Germany , France , Italy , and Spain ) and the UK, France had the largest revenue share in 2022.

, , , and ) and the UK, had the largest revenue share in 2022. In 2022, buprenorphine captured the largest market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the 7MM.

Key Highlights from the Report

In 2022, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) was observed in the United States among the 7MM.

among the 7MM. As per severity-specific cases, it was observed that mild cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) formed the highest number of cases across the 7MM region.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treated with buprenorphine or methadone replacement treatment, which reduces morbidity and mortality risk. Naltrexone helps prevent relapse whereas, Naloxone is used to treat opioid overdose.

In 2022, the market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) was found to be ~1,970 million in the 7MM. The market size is estimated to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Key Topics Covered

Epidemiology

Drug Chapters

Drug Class Insights

Drugs Uptake

Pipeline Activities

Development Activities

KOL Views

Qualitative Analysis

Market Access and Reimbursement

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

BioXcel Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsp4u7

