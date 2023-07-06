Assessment of the Opioid Use Disorder Industry to 2032: Assess Unmet Medical Needs to Curate the Best Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opioid Use Disorder - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.

Market Outlook

The treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) differs as per geography. In contrast to other nations that have established harm reduction measures for OUD, treatment of OUD has not been licensed in Japan, making opioid maintenance therapy challenging, and detoxification is only provided at a few mental facilities.

The 'Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act' in Japan severely regulates opioid analgesics. Furthermore, because Japanese physicians prescribe fewer opioids, Japan has not seen the huge surge in opioid usage seen in other nations. As a result, many Japanese physicians believe that opioid analgesic overuse or addiction is uncommon in Japan.

Because few viable medicines are being studied to control OUD, it is fair to assume that the therapeutic space will undergo considerable reconfiguration between 2023 and 2032.

A few players like Braeburn Pharmaceuticals (CAM2038), BioXcel Therapeutics (BXCL501), and others are evaluating their lead candidates for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). These therapies are expected to change the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) treatment landscape.

Compelling Insights

  • The total market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the United States was approximately USD 1,370 million in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023-2032).
  • According to the estimates, Spain recorded the least market share, i.e., around 2% of the total market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the 7MM in 2022.
  • Among the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, France had the largest revenue share in 2022.
  • In 2022, buprenorphine captured the largest market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the 7MM.

Key Highlights from the Report

  • In 2022, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) was observed in the United States among the 7MM.
  • As per severity-specific cases, it was observed that mild cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) formed the highest number of cases across the 7MM region.
  • Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treated with buprenorphine or methadone replacement treatment, which reduces morbidity and mortality risk. Naltrexone helps prevent relapse whereas, Naloxone is used to treat opioid overdose.
  • In 2022, the market size of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) was found to be ~1,970 million in the 7MM. The market size is estimated to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Key Topics Covered

  • Epidemiology
  • Drug Chapters
  • Drug Class Insights
  • Drugs Uptake
  • Pipeline Activities
  • Development Activities
  • KOL Views
  • Qualitative Analysis
  • Market Access and Reimbursement

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • Braeburn Pharmaceuticals
  • BioXcel Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsp4u7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Switching Mode Power Supply Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Adoption of IoT to Drive Demand

Nordic Data Center Construction Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Arup, Caverion, Cowi, Designer Group, RED, and Granlund Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.