Assessment of the World's $487 Billion Poultry Market, 2023-2027

The global poultry market grew from $352.02 billion in 2022 to $378.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The market is expected to grow to $487.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the poultry market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the poultry market.

Poultry manufacturing growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimise yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of the cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements, and the geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird.

Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of its size and shape. It is a data-driven process that maximises the yield and minimises the per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.

