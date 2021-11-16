Assessment Systems Corporation Joins Forces with Proctoring Leader to Enable Secure Remote Testing

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assessment Systems Corporation (ASC), which provides comprehensive assessment solutions with a focus on modern psychometrics, announced a new partnership with Examity designed to increase access to secure, streamlined remote testing. ASC's clients and partner organizations will now have access to Examity's leading-edge solution, eliminating the complex logistics and inconvenience of in-person testing centers.

"Since our founding, we have worked with organizations worldwide to help them modernize their approach to assessment — a need which has only become greater over the past eighteen months," said Dr. Nathan Thompson, CEO of Assessment Systems Corporation. "This is about giving our partners the tools they need to offer a more flexible, secure, and accessible approach to assessment for test-takers no matter where they are."

The partnership will enable ASC clients to provide remote versions of exams that were previously only available in in-person testing centers. Examity maintains an industry-low test-taker to proctor ratio to more effectively protect exam integrity, ensure that questions are addressed quickly, and provide test-takers with rapid-response support in the event of any technical concerns.

"Technology holds incredible potential to reduce friction in the testing experience for providers and test-takers alike," said Bill West, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Examity. "Assessment Systems Corporation has been a leader in innovative assessment for decades, and we're thrilled to team up with them to fulfill the promise of remote testing as an engine for increased access and opportunity."

Founded in 2013, Examity was the first solution to enable certification providers and education institutions around the world to leverage a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. In addition to its industry-leading candidate-to-proctor ratio, the company draws on proprietary technology to create a secure, streamlined experience for millions of exams per year, offering flexible solutions designed to address the needs of individual providers and programs. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of assessment providers, colleges, and employers looking to protect test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

SOURCE Examity

Related Links

http://www.Examity.com

