Assessment Veteran Joins Pioneering Online Proctoring Platform

NEWTON, Mass., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the fastest-growing education technology company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Bill West as Vice President of Sales. A 26-year veteran of the assessment industry, West is a key part of Examity's focus on the certification and licensure market. In his new role, he will lead the company's efforts to increase access, enhance test integrity, and provide an increasing array of options for testing methodologies.

"As credentialing providers adjust to a new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, security and integrity will play a critical role in ensuring a continuous, streamlined online experience," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "Bill's expertise supporting organizations across the assessment market gives him a unique perspective that will help test sponsors navigate their response to the crisis and increase their ability to provide tailored assessment options."

Throughout more than two decades in credentialing and assessment, West has served in a variety of operational and sales capacities, launching national and global assessment programs focused on ensuring quality and integrity at Pearson VUE. He previously served as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Strategy Officer for the International Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology; and Executive Vice President at BrightLink. An active contributor to industry associations, conferences, and committees, he has also served on committees for the Institute of Credentialing Excellence, was Conference Chair of the 2011 Innovations in Testing Conference, served on the board of directors for the Association of Test Publishers (ATP), and currently serves on the board of directors for the Certification Network Group.

"Unprecedented situations like those caused by COVID-19 create both new challenges -- and new opportunities -- for test sponsors," said West. "By bringing leading-edge technology to bear on assessment integrity, Examity is accelerating efforts to expand access to credentialing opportunities in a way that is flexible, seamless, and secure."

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, certification providers across industries are in search of new strategies that can enable effective and secure online credentialing at scale. Designed to address this need by providing a streamlined, secure online certification experience, Examity's learning validation platform offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live, for hundreds of education and certification providers including Adobe, Epic, and Western Governors University. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named to Deloitte's Fast 500 list for the past two years and has also been honored for two consecutive years as one of the top ten fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to ensure test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

