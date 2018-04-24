Assess+RE Secures Investment from Real Estate and Finance Industry Luminaries Including Ranieri Strategies

"Assess+RE is excited to have closed our seed round with key industry veterans who share our vision and can help the company grow our reach within the CRE marketplace," stated Min Suh, CEO and Founder of Assess+RE. "This new round of capital enables us to significantly scale our customer acquisition capabilities, product development, and the company's position within the marketplace."

"We have been tracking Assess+RE's progress in the marketplace over the last few years and are very impressed by what the company has achieved," stated Mr. Ranieri. "The management team at Assess+RE has demonstrated it knows how to build sophisticated technology and bring it to a market desperately in need of new software capabilities, which are some of the key reasons why we took the lead role investing in their seed round and joining their board."

Taking CRE to the Cloud for Speed, Accuracy, Transparency and Collaboration

Suh continued, "Accurate property level valuation is the key underlying requirement for all commercial real estate investment. But, up to this point, software within commercial real estate has been underserved by legacy, on-premise technology that restricts transparency and collaboration, often forcing stakeholders to determine asset value from siloed information and preventing timely valuation. Assess+RE brings unique and powerful solutions that we believe will change the CRE industry."

Assess+RE's financial computation and analysis engine:

Offers easy-to-use processes for managing and tracking financial assumptions

Facilitates dynamic financial analysis and assumption validation

Users can share data and reports through multiple formats

Allows collaboration between multiple parties throughout the CRE transaction chain

Creates a single repository of information to ensure compliance and accuracy

Automatically validates and provides assumption feedback while building financial models

Enables importing of existing financial underwriting models from spreadsheets and Argus files

To learn more about Assess+RE's cloud-based CRE solutions, visit https://www.assessre.com/

About Assess+RE

Assess+RE (www.assessre.com) is creating the next generation of cloud-based software for underwriting and valuation analysis within the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) market. Assess+RE seamlessly integrates property level assumptions for single assets or portfolios with 3rd party CRE data to provide a faster, more transparent, and easier way to analyze commercial real estate transactions. Built by industry domain experts and subject experts from Columbia University's real estate finance program, the Assess+RE platform provides user-friendly dashboards and reports for both equity and debt analysis which can be exported and shared with everyone in the CRE transaction value chain. Assess+RE provides the highest levels of data security and is accessible through any standard web browser, tablet, or mobile smartphone. Assess+RE is headquartered in NYC, with regional offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

About Ranieri Strategies

Ranieri Strategies LLC is a family office established by Lewis S. Ranieri and his partners to invest in, develop, and apply innovative technology and software solutions across a variety of industries including financial services, real estate, and media.

