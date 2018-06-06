Assess+RE to Preview New Features of Cloud-based CRE Analysis Platform at Realcomm

Assess+RE's cloud-based solution is designed to provide greater efficiency and increased transparency for all stakeholders throughout the underwriting process. Assess+RE's platform incorporates automated processes that bring simplicity to CRE analysis. Realcomm conference attendees can stop by Assess+RE's booth, #1717, to get a sneak peek at the platform's new Enterprise and Portfolio analysis capabilities.

Assess+RE was recently named a consulting vendor for the financial analysis of Sunnyside Yard in Queens, NY, which is slated to be the largest CRE development project in American history.

Addressing the CRE Industry Pain Points

"CRE professionals have long relied on difficult and cumbersome underwriting processes and software applications for understanding the risks associated with evaluating a single asset or portfolio of assets," said Min Suh, CEO and Founder of Assess+RE. "These legacy solutions often result in numerous inefficiencies and lack a cohesive, centralized way to underwrite CRE purchases or dispositions, which in turn can drive up the total cost of analysis."

In addition to providing real-time updating and tracking of data, Assess+RE enhances financial analysis by enriching external data and pairing it with an organization's proprietary data for advanced analysis and reporting capabilities.

"Our goal at Assess+RE is to empower CRE professionals by making data analysis more accurate, scalable and accessible. Our software is very intuitive and requires no in-class training, allowing both new and seasoned practitioners an easier and more efficient way to analyze complex transactions," continued Suh.

In addition to providing Realcomm conference attendees with demos to the Assess+RE platform at their booth, CEO Min Suh will be participating as a panel speaker on Wednesday, June 6:

View from the Upstarts: (New Kids on the Block) from 2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M., Yaletown 1

Automating Investment Management Routines and Business Processes from 4:45 P.M. - 5:45 P.M., Yaletown 1

Suh will draw from his 15 years of experience as a private equity investment professional, adjunct professor at Columbia, and now as a software executive. He will share his valuable "real world" insights into how technology, automation and innovation is transforming the CRE industry landscape.

To learn more about Assess+RE's cloud-based CRE solutions, visit https://www.assessre.com/

About Assess+RE

Assess+RE (www.assessre.com) is creating the next generation of cloud-based software for underwriting and valuation analysis within the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) market. Assess+RE seamlessly integrates property level assumptions for single assets or portfolios with 3rd party CRE data to provide a faster, more transparent, and easier way to analyze commercial real estate transactions. Built by industry domain experts and subject experts from Columbia University's real estate finance program, the Assess+RE platform provides user-friendly dashboards and reports for both equity and debt analysis which can be exported and shared with everyone in the CRE transaction value chain. Assess+RE provides the highest levels of data security and is accessible through any standard web browser, tablet, or mobile smartphone. Assess+RE is headquartered in NYC, with regional offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

