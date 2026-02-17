Asset-Backed + Transaction-Driven! MI Launches Supply Chain Finance Service valued at USD 500 Million to U.S. Renewable Energy Players

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT Limited (NYSE: MI) (the "Company" or "MI"), today announced its plan to provide technology-enabled supply-chain financing and trade-facilitation services supporting large-scale renewable-energy, manufacturing, EPC, and battery-energy-storage ("BESS") projects. On January 25, 2026, Takung Exchange Ltd, the Company's subsidiary in Wyoming, entered into a Supply Chain Financing Framework Agreement, as amended, with Solarlink Group Inc., an integrated solar and renewable energy company, where Solar Link agrees to procure through Takung Exchange's financing mechanism up to 1.2 GW equivalent of solar module components per year, at an estimated average procurement cost of USD 0.15 per watt. Specific project drawdowns, schedules, and disbursement details shall be documented under separate Supplemental Financing Schedules.

Under this model, the Company will provide structured procurement financing, supplier payment solutions, and settlement services linked to tangible assets, equipment deliveries, and receivables. These services are designed to support gigawatt-scale solar module manufacturing, utility-scale solar farm development, and BESS deployments across the United States. The Company expects to generate revenue from interest income, service fee and data service fee etc.

The Company's supply-chain finance activities will be asset-backed and transaction-driven, generating revenue through interest income and service fees, while leveraging proprietary systems to manage procurement workflows, payment execution, and risk controls.

Mr. Yanying Wang, CEO and Chairman of the Company commented, "This business expansion plan will further diversify the Company's revenue, enhance cash-flow visibility, and position the Company at the intersection of energy infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, and fintech-enabled financial services."

About NFT Limited

NFT Limited (formerly known as Takung Art Co Ltd.) operates an online electronic platform (www.nftoeo.com) for offering and trading of digital artwork. Through its platform, the Company allows artists/art dealers/owners to access a much bigger art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors. We also provide NFT consulting with respect to the strategic utilization of blockchain technology and NFT launch. Given our goal to create multiple potential revenue streams and continue to diverse the business model, we are also exploring NFT gaming business including sales of in-game characters NFTs and sales of membership packs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Securities Act, including but not limited to our expectations of future financial performance, business strategy or business. These statements constitute forecasts, prospects and forward-looking statements and are not performance guarantees. The Company warns that forward-looking statements are subject to many assumptions, risks and uncertainties that will change over time. Forward looking statements may be identified by words such as "may", "can", "should", "will", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "predict", "believe", "seek", "target", "Outlook" or similar words.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

