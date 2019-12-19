Asset-Based Capital Conference Feb. 4-5 To Explore Lending Market Shifts, 2020 Economic Outlook

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Current headwinds affecting asset-based lending (ABL) portfolios and emerging opportunities and challenges in various industry sectors are on the agenda at the Secured Finance Network (SFNet) Asset-Based Capital Conference 2020 Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.

The latest developments in ABL, alternative asset management, private debt, private equity and distressed debt will be covered at this annual event, which attracts decision-makers from banks and independent lenders as well as investors, intermediaries, attorneys, appraisers and other service providers, seeking insight early in the new year.

SFNet (formerly Commercial Finance Association) also will combine an education session and an evening reception with the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), as both trade groups will be in Las Vegas the same week.

"Each year, for the past decade, the ABCC conference brings together the most influential thought leaders and decision makers in our industry," said Barry Bobrow, managing director of Wells Fargo Capital Finance and chair of the event. "This event provides a forum for us to come together to discuss industry developments and share our insights and experiences. It's an important event for the middle market leveraged finance sector and I'm pleased to chair the conference again this year."

Presenters represent many leading banks, including TD Bank, BMO Harris Bank, ING, Citibank, Wells Fargo and others, as well as non-bank lenders. Among other speakers there will be lawyers, analysts, asset management professionals and investors.

Sessions will address the level of restructuring occurring ahead of a downturn or recession that may be anticipated, the state of the private debt market, and evolving regulatory developments.

Others will delve into sectors affected by global trade and tariffs, such as the global metals market and agricultural business.

SFNet Women in Secured Finance networking reception offers an afternoon networking opportunity on the second day of this conference.

To register, visit the conference website.

About Secured Finance Network

Founded in 1944, the Secured Finance Network is an international trade association connecting the interests of companies and professionals who deliver and enable secured financing to businesses. With more than 1,000-member organizations throughout the US, Europe, Canada and around the world, SFNet brings together the people, data, knowledge, tools and insights that put capital to work. For more information, visit SFNet.com.

