Asset Entities Inc. Enters Into Agreement with Zendrop, the "#1 High Margin Dropshipping App"

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Entities Inc. ("Asset Entities" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Zendrop, an industry leader in dropshipping and ecommerce.

Asset Entities will be providing its services and solutions to Zendrop, through Ternary, a SaaS platform for payment processing and Stripe Verified Partner for Discord communities. These services will include a suite of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, Discord customer analytics, and payment processing.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Zendrop and this incredible opportunity. Zendrop is at the forefront of dropshipping and e-commerce. We believe that the synergies that exist between our two companies are a game-changer," says Asset Entities' Chief Executive Officer, Arshia Sarkhani.

Dropshipping is an order fulfillment option that allows e-commerce businesses to outsource the procuring, storing, and shipping of products to a third party worldwide. This option commonly appeals to entrepreneurs seeking efficiency and low overhead. According to Zendrop, it focuses on making dropshipping as easy as possible for beginners by permitting users to quickly access automation services, a product catalog with over 1 million items, brand development assistance, and real-time analytics. According to Grand View Research, the global dropshipping market was valued at USD $225.99 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% from 2023 to 2030.1

To learn about Asset Entities Inc., please go to www.assetentities.com. To learn about Ternary, please go to www.ternarydev.com. To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, please go to www.ae360.com and https://discord.gg/ae360ddm .

To learn about Zendrop, please go to www.zendrop.com

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

About Zendrop

Zendrop is revolutionizing the e-commerce landscape, distinguishing itself not just as a facilitator but as the direct supplier. This positioning grants Zendrop unparalleled control over sourcing and supply chain management, directly translating to quality and efficiency for its users. With plans tailored for both beginners and seasoned entrepreneurs, Zendrop meets the evolving needs of users at every stage of their e-commerce journey. Ensuring growth from beginner levels to high-volume sales, seamlessly eliminating the necessity for platform migration. Zendrop's commitment to direct supply and education sets it apart. The platform's educational resources offer vital insights for mastering the complexities of profitable e-commerce ventures, addressing common obstacles like supplier communication issues to ensure a smoother, more reliable user experience. The platform's capability as a direct supplier forms a solid foundation for entrepreneurs striving for financial independence, extending beyond dropshipping to encompass the vast e-commerce spectrum. Zendrop's expansion into new product areas underscores its position as a leader in the e-commerce space, promising a successful journey for users in an ever-evolving market.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including those that are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

