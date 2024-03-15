Asset Entities Inc. to Attend Game Developers Conference March 18th - 22nd, in San Francisco, where Discord will be Presenting

DALLAS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Entities Inc. ("Asset Entities" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, today announced it will attend the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, scheduled for March 18th-22nd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The Company will be in-person representing their AE360DDM Discord design, development, and management services, and Ternary, a Stripe Verified Partner for CRM and payment processing for Discord.

"We are thrilled to share more about our latest innovations at this prestigious event," said Chief Executive Officer, Arshia Sarkhani. "As a Discord-based business, Asset Entities is familiar with the gaming community and understands the importance of leveraging cutting-edge platforms to enhance user experiences and drive collaboration within the gaming ecosystem."

"Whether it's exploring partnership opportunities, discussing innovative solutions, or networking with industry leaders, we look forward to forging meaningful connections at GDC 2024," commented Sarkhani.

Aside from being a Discord business, Asset Entities is also a Stripe Verified Partner through Ternary. This platform underscores the Company's dedication to providing secure and reliable payment processing solutions while instilling confidence in its clients and partners.

GDC is widely considered the game industry's premier annual event for industry professionals such as programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and business leaders. This year's Conference includes a full slate of lectures, panels, and roundtable discussions, and showcases the latest game development tools and services from leading technology companies such as AWS, Epic, and Google.

For information on the Conference, please go to https://gdconf.com. For information on Asset Entities Inc., go to www.assetentities.com, and for Ternary, go to www.ternarydev.com.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including those that are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:

Arshia Sarkhani, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman

Asset Entities Inc.

Tel +1 (214) 459-3117

Email Contact

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Asset Entities