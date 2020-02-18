Asset General Acquires International Computing and Predictive Logistics

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset General, Inc. the privately held Integration as a Managed Service company based in San Diego, California has announced the acquisition of certain assets of International Computing, Inc. as well as the early stage AI venture Predictive Logistics, Inc. With the acquisitions Asset General will gain access to crucial intellectual property, global resources and strategic talent pools.

The combined entity, operating as International Computing, Inc. will focus on Managed SaaS Services in the integration space leveraging the Transformation Toolbox® integration and B2B platform as well as ServiceNow solutions focused on Integrated Deep Learning AI applications.

"It made sense for us to build on our Agile Integration and Cloud DNA but focus our work on some key areas of growth leveraging this diverse software engineering ecosystem. With our 'AI First' development approach building on the Transformation Toolbox® integration services platform, we are well positioned in the applied Machine Learning for business services space," said Don Senerath, Chief Executive Officer of International Computing.

With this acquisition the company boasts a global client base comprised of custom SaaS and Managed Services subscription clients and over a 10-year record of customer success in AWS cloud infrastructure implementations.

International Computing, Inc. will be headquartered in San Diego California.

About International Computing, Inc.

International Computing, Inc. provides SaaS Integration, Software B2B EDI, Applied Artificial Intelligence and ServiceNow applications via Managed and Cloud channels for Enterprise line of business and Mid-Market customers. With the "AI First" development approach and ITIL v 4 compliance, company services are primarily built on the proprietary Transformation Toolbox® platform or the NOW® platform from ServiceNow, Inc. International Computing is headquartered in San Diego, CA and delivers services through various resource pools and Public Cloud hosted infrastructure around the world.

About Transformation Toolbox®

International Computing Transformation Toolbox® platform delivers ITIL v 4 compliant Integrated Services. Developed through the "AI First" software approach to automation, services include Cloud Integration, B2B and EDI as well as complex data ETL based Secure Portals for customers and partners.

Trademarks

Transformation Toolbox® is a registered trademarks of International Computing, Inc and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE International Computing, Inc.

