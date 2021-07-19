Asset IQ Financial Services, a leader in recovery, remarketing and auction services announces its expansion into California with a facility in Los Angeles to service our national and west coast customers

Since January 2020, Asset IQ's President, Dale Barger, has led this strategic repositioning and guided the company's response to COVID-19. The company benefits from Mr. Barger's extensive background in building companies and forging long lasting client relationships.

Additionally, Asset IQ is strategizing with new partners to find creative solutions in turn-around, value-add, distressed properties and assets, leveraging AIQ's leadership in providing results driven recovery, remarketing and auction services that are needed during these challenging times.

About Asset IQ

Asset IQ Financial is a dedicated provider of recovery, remarketing and auction solutions since 2010 and provides our clients with lower cost and more effective alternative to complex process of reclamation, disposition, ongoing management and resale of high-value assets (either through foreclosure, repossession or end of term). In addition, our marketing approach is custom designed for each vertical market within a lease or loan portfolio, allowing us to deliver the most impactful results for our clients. Learn more at www.assetiqfinancial.com

Asset Realty Auctions, an elite team of highly trained and experienced professionals, has been synonymous with the sale of real estate and commercial assets by auction since 1959. We continue today to be known for the highest standards of service, professionalism, integrity, and results. Learn more at www.assetrealtyauctions.com

Contact: Dale Barger / President/CEO

Asset IQ LLC

513-724-1133

[email protected]

www.assetiqfinancial.com

SOURCE Asset IQ

Related Links

http://www.assetiqfinancial.com

