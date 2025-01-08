Asset Living Ranked No. 1 Third-Party Property Manager 14 Years in a Row by Student Housing Business

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Living , the nation's top student housing operator, was ranked the No. 1 third-party property management company in the U.S. by Student Housing Business for the 14th consecutive year. The annual ranking was published in the latest issue of Student Housing Business where the magazine shared results from the annual Top 25 Managers Survey issued in the fall of 2024 that included the Top 15 Third-Party Managers.

Asset Living ranked No. 1 Third-Party Property Management Company in the U.S. by Student Housing Business

"Since 2010, this recognition has been a testament to one simple truth: great teams achieve extraordinary results," said Asset Living Chief Executive Officer Ryan McGrath. "At Asset Living, we don't measure success by rankings alone—we measure it by the communities we create and the lasting impact we leave on those we serve. We're excited to carry this momentum into 2025 and continue delivering exceptional experiences for our residents."

According to Student Housing Business, the list features "the industry's largest owners, firms specializing in professional third-party management, and companies managing on-campus properties." Asset Living has proudly held the No. 1 spot on Student Housing Business' Top 15 Third-Party Managers List since 2010. In addition, last year marked a pivotal moment for the company as it moved up on NMHC's Top 50 Managers List, now ranking as the second-largest management company of multifamily properties in the nation.

"We take immense pride in creating a home away from home for young adults across the nation. This continued recognition from Student Housing Business reflects the trust our clients place in our teams to manage their properties successfully and the results we've achieved in housing more than a million students since 1998. As we look ahead to the rest of 2025, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our residents and clients," said Asset Living Division President Stacey Lecocke.

For more information on Student Housing Business or the Top 25 lists, visit their website . For more information regarding Asset Living's expertise in student housing, visit the services page or reach out directly to contact an expert on the team.

‍About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living (Asset) is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization. To learn more, please visit www.assetliving.com.

About FRANCE MEDIA

FRANCE MEDIA is a business-to-business media company specializing in the publication and production of magazines, websites, e-newsletters and conferences in the markets of commercial real estate, retail, office, student housing, seniors housing and medical office buildings, as well as facilities management and maintenance. To learn more, please visit studenthousingbusiness.com/about-france-media/.

SOURCE Asset Living