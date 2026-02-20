Asset Living Ranked No. 1 Third-Party Property Manager 15 Years in a Row by *Student Housing Business*

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Living, one of the nation's largest true third-party property management companies, is the No. 1 third-party student housing property manager in the U.S. by Student Housing Business for the 15th consecutive year. In addition to leading the Top 15 Third-Party Managers list, Asset Living earned the No. 1 position on the Top 25 Managers survey, marking the first time another company has claimed that spot since the survey began in 2010. These recognitions were earned through the publication's annual Top 25 Managers Survey, released in fall 2025.

"Being recognized year after year reflects the discipline and consistency behind our operating platform," said Ryan McGrath, CEO and President of Asset Living. "Managing at this scale requires precision, highly localized expertise, and a commitment to delivering the same high standard in every market, every year."

According to Student Housing Business, the list features "the industry's largest owners, firms specializing in professional third-party management, and companies managing on-campus properties." Asset Living has proudly held the No. 1 spot on Student Housing Business' Top 15 Third-Party Managers List since 2010. In addition, last year the company maintained its ranking on the NMHC's Top 50 Managers List as the second-largest management company of multifamily properties in the nation.

"Our student housing portfolio continues to outperform the market, with 2025 occupancy reaching 95% compared to the industry's 91% average," said Stacey Lecocke, Division President at Asset Living, where she leads the student housing operations. "At academic year-end, we had nearly 40 communities at 100% occupancy, alongside 5% rent growth, which speaks to the strength of our portfolio and the incredible work of our teams on the ground."

For more information about Student Housing Business and its Top 25 Managers Survey, visit the publication's website. For more information regarding Asset Living's expertise in student housing, visit the services page or reach out directly to contact an expert on the team.

