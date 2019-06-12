Asset Management Market Research Executive Quinn Keeler Joins Kudu Investment Management

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudu Investment Management, LLC, a provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth managers worldwide, today announced that Quinn Keeler has joined the firm as head of client experience, a new position.

Keeler is responsible for supporting New York-based Kudu and its partner firms with market research and data analytics.

Keeler brings more than 25 years of market research experience in the investment management industry to her new post. Most recently, she served as senior vice president for Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), where she was responsible for research and surveys for ISS and its predecessor companies, Strategic Insight and Asset International.

"Quinn has been a leader in this field for more than 20 years. We have worked together in the past and are delighted to have her expert guidance in helping Kudu and our partners expand their businesses," said Charles Ruffel, chairman and managing partner of Kudu.

"Kudu's model stands apart in providing managers with a patient source of capital and business development initiatives," Keeler said. "I'm thrilled to be part of this firm and to be working again with Charlie and his team."

Kudu's partner investments include minority stakes in wealth manager B/O/S; Fair Oaks Capital Ltd., an alternative credit specialist; Savanna, a real estate manager; alternative asset manager TIG Advisors; and Versus Capital Advisors, a real assets investor. Together, they manage approximately $17.5 billion for institutional and individual investors.

About Kudu Investment Management, LLC

Kudu specializes in providing permanent capital solutions—including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance, as well as liquidity for legacy partners—to asset and wealth managers. Kudu was founded in 2015 and is backed by capital partner White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM). For more information, please visit: www.kuduinvestment.com.

