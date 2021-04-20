Asset Management Strategy Advisor Indefi Expands into North America, Names Industry Executive Daniel Celeghin as Managing Partner

Indefi plans to build a full-service management consulting practice in New York, similar to the firm's Paris-based business, led by Richard Bruyere, managing partner. Celeghin and the Indefi team will serve the needs of current clients as they seek to grow globally; U.S. and Canadian asset managers as they expand at home and abroad; and Asian and Australian companies with asset management ambitions.

Indefi advises asset managers on growth initiatives, expansion into private markets and developing and integrating sustainability and impact strategies into their businesses.

"In Daniel, we've found the leader we sought to establish Indefi in the Americas and complement our global capabilities," Bruyere said. "Indefi is entrepreneurial and employee-owned and we pride ourselves on providing our clients with actionable, fact-based recommendations to help them grow their businesses."

Before joining Indefi, Celeghin was head of strategy for AQR Capital Management. Earlier he was based in Hong Kong as head of Asia-Pacific for asset management strategy consultant Casey Quirk, a Deloitte business, where he worked for 16 years.

"Indefi has a strong reputation as an independent and nimble firm that challenges clients with insightful research and expertise on key issues facing asset managers, including private markets and ESG. I'm thrilled to join my new colleagues as we expand the firm globally," Celeghin said.

Indefi currently has more than 50 strategy consultants specializing in asset management in Paris, London, Zurich and Dusseldorf and expects to hire a team of people in New York in the next few years.

About Indefi

Indefi, with headquarters in Paris and New York, is a leading strategy advisor for the global investment management business. Established in 2007, Indefi helps asset managers shape their business strategies and build a sustainable competitive advantage. The firm's expertise spans public and private markets, including infrastructure, private credit and equity, and real estate. A pioneer in advising asset managers on ESG development and integration strategies, Indefi is a PRI signatory. For more information, please visit www.indefi.com.

