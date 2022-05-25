Asset-Map Adds Fintech Veteran Keith Meyer as its First Chief Marketing Officer

In his new role, Meyer will be responsible for Asset-Map's growing marketing team, leading marketing strategy, execution, and building on the company's increasing growth. Meyer's responsibilities will also include fine-tuning overall branding and messaging to clearly communicate the Asset-Map vision to financial organizations and consumers of all sizes.

"Asset-Map has been seeking to bring on the people who will envision and shape the very future of how consumers will be empowered to take charge of their financial well-being," shares Founder Adam Holt. "Keith's global expertise in understanding the importance of an individual's financial journey experience is an exciting leadership addition to Asset-Map's brand direction. As we seek to set the standard for household financial visualization, Keith will have an instrumental role in defining the strategy that puts an Asset-Map on every fridge on the planet."

In his previous roles, Meyer noticed the rise of Asset-Map as an essential companion to financial planning-centric applications. He was drawn to the company's innovative spirit, incredible team, and its growing and constantly evolving feature set.

"Asset-Map is one of the key innovators in the advice technology space and I am thrilled to join such an acclaimed team and to be a part of the company's incredible growth journey going forward," Meyer said.

Meyer earned a Global MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, and a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Miami University in Ohio.

To learn more about Asset-Map, visit asset-map.com .

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the advice engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1.1 million people and $1.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com .

Contact:

TJ Hill

Asset-Map

[email protected]

SOURCE Asset-Map