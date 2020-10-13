Asset-Map and Wealthbox CRM Team Up to Increase Advisor Productivity and Reduce Data Entry

PHILADELPHIA and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map , the premier visualized financial planning engagement experience for financial professionals, today announced a new software integration with Wealthbox , one of the leading CRM solutions for financial advisors. This new integration creates a unified technology experience for advisors who use both systems to manage client relationships and engage in compelling planning conversations.

"Ever since we started Asset-Map, we've focused on creating relationships with the best technology providers for advisors, and Wealthbox certainly sits at the top of that list, " said Adam Holt, CEO and founder of Asset-Map. "For most advisors, the CRM is the system of record for client communication, and adding Wealthbox as a close partner of ours ensures that advisors will have seamless, consistent data between both of our platforms."

Integration Creates Consistency Across Advisor Platforms

The Wealthbox and Asset-Map integration makes it easy for advisory firms to enjoy a unified and consistent data experience across both platforms.

As a CRM provider, Wealthbox often becomes a firm's system of record, meaning that advisors use it as the point of truth for client contact information, opportunity identification, and operational processes to ensure a cohesive client experience.

By syncing client information from Wealthbox to Asset-Map through the new integration, advisory firms can create visual financial plans with confidence that they're using the most up to date and accurate information.

Advisors can choose to sync individuals or entire households. Currently supported fields include:

Role

First Name / Last Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Address

Phone Number

Email

"Asset-Map's unique and innovative financial planning software is a fantastic fit in integrating with Wealthbox CRM for our mutual customers, said Dan Ferranti, cofounder and CTO of Wealthbox. "We're delighted to have Asset-Map join the growing Wealthbox ecosystem of leading wealth-tech vendors to help advisors help their clients."

The Wealthbox integration is now available to Asset-Map users on the Integrations page within the Asset-Map platform. To learn more, visit the Wealthbox landing page .

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the financial planning engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1 million people and $600 billion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a web-and-mobile CRM application for financial professionals. Integrated with leading broker-dealers and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design that results in a powerful yet simple user-experience for independent advisory firms of all sizes. Learn more at wealthbox.com

