Asset-Map Announces Integration with Morningstar Office℠

A new integration between Asset-Map and Morningstar Office creates a seamless technology experience with real-time sharing of client data and visual reports to enhance advisor efficiency.

PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map, the leading financial advice engagement experience for financial professionals, today announced a new software integration with Morningstar Office, one of the leading portfolio and practice management systems for advisors.

"One of the most challenging aspects of delivering advice is helping households understand all of their financial decisions and how they impact each other. The Morningstar team showed great vision when they imagined how they could take the robust features and data on their platform and enable Asset-Map's unique household visualization of that data to help advisors reduce complexity," says H. Adam Holt, CEO and founder of Asset-Map. "By allowing additional connectivity between Asset-Map and Morningstar Office, advisors can streamline their processes so they can move from presentation of data to interactive participation between advisors and their clients. This integration highlights the growth mindset of the Asset-Map advisor community and the innovations we are delivering to the advice community."

The Asset-Map and Morningstar Office integration makes it easy for financial professionals and advisory firms to quickly search Morningstar clients and import available household and financial data into Asset-Map, reducing the need to rekey data and streamlining the process of creating Asset-Map Reports. In addition, the new integration creates the opportunity for a more tightly coupled reporting experience by allowing advisors to easily upload Asset-Map reports directly into Morningstar Office and the client portal for client sharing and additional review.

"Asset-Map and Morningstar Office share a vision—to make complex information intuitive and easy to understand," says Vincent Florack, director of strategic partnerships at Morningstar. "Asset-Map's tool is intuitive and versatile, streamlining client prospecting, onboarding, and quarterly check-ins while also allowing for more in-depth financial-planning conversations. We're thrilled to be partnering with Asset-Map to provide our clients with a platform that is both powerful and simple."

The Morningstar Office integration is now available to Asset-Map users on the Integrations page within the Asset-Map platform. To learn more about how this integration works, visit https://www.asset-map.com/morningstar.

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the advice engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1.1 million people and $1.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.

