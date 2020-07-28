Asset-Map Announces Virtual Advisor Technology Showcase, AdviceTech.LIVE

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map Holdings Inc. (Asset-Map) today announced AdviceTech.LIVE , a live, virtual event that gives financial professionals unprecedented access to top financial technology executives who will speak on a wide range of forward-thinking topics and ideas. These industry leaders will debate their brands' visions, the future of the industry, their diversity and inclusion initiatives, and more. The event is sponsored by 20 market-leading technology firms, and half of all gross ticket sales will benefit the CFP Board's College for Financial Planning Diversity and Inclusion Initiative , which supports diversity in the industry by providing education and mentorship programs.

AdviceTech.LIVE will take place virtually on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 10:30 AM-5:00 PM EDT, and attendance is open to the entire advice industry, including wealth managers, financial planners, and asset managers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the technology they use every day; hearing directly from the industry's top financial technology executives and their organizations via panel discussions, virtual booths, and group demonstrations. The event creates an exciting opportunity for industry experts to challenge each other, differentiate themselves in an open forum, and respond to questions from event attendees in real-time. Directly following the event, moderators will also host a program wrap-up, highlighting key takeaways. Five core advisor technology solutions will be discussed, including Financial Planning, Portfolio Management, CRM, Marketing Tools, and 'Practice Magnifiers.'

"For too long, the technology that runs advisors' practices has been reserved for those who know where to look," says H. Adam Holt, CFP, ChFC, Asset-Map CEO and event organizer. "At Asset-Map, we saw an opportunity in these unprecedented times to create accessibility to tech leadership unlike ever before. As a fellow architect of advisor technology and a former financial advisor, I wanted to invite all advisors into the 'room where it happens' - creating an open forum to share the future of competitive solutions and brand vision on one platform."

The event's participating firms include: Morningstar, Orion, SS&C BlackDiamond, Envestnet Tamarac, Envestnet MoneyGuide, eMoney Advisor, Advicent, Asset-Map, Snappy Kracken, AdvisorStream, FMG Suite, TwentyOverTen, Redtail Technology, Practifi, AdvisorEngine's Junxure, Riskalyze, Everplans, MobileAssistant, and LifeYield. Industry thought leaders and panel moderators include Rene Nourse, CEO of URBAN Wealth, Craig Iskowitz, CEO of Ezra Group, Megan Carpenter, CEO of FiComm, Marguerita Cheng, CEO of Blue Ocean, and Toussaint Bailey, CEO of EnsoWealth.

AdviceTech.LIVE is currently open for registration; tickets cost $70. For more information on AdviceTech.LIVE, visit www.AdviceTech.Live.

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the financial planning engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1 million people and $600 billion in financial instruments. For more information about Asset-Map, please visit asset-map.com.

SOURCE Asset-Map

Related Links

http://asset-map.com

