Asset-Map Brings One-Page Financial Landscape Tool to Orion in Strategic Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Asset-Map announces a new integration with Orion Advisor Services ("Orion"), the premier portfolio accounting solution provider for registered investment advisors. This integration brings advisors closer to a fully integrated meeting experience, where clients can see their full financial picture clearly in one screen.

"We are excited to integrate with Orion and offer portfolio data population and performance access within Asset-Map," said H. Adam Holt, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Asset-Map. "We've seen a trend in the financial services industry of advisors needing their digital advice solutions to create clearer and more actionable meeting experiences. With the native Orion and Asset-Map integration, advisors can focus less on the technology and more on the client and advice delivery."

With this integration, advisors can access Orion household data directly through Asset-Maps Platform to get a deeper view on the details about their client's performance, documents, statements, and allocation in a clean, one-page visual summary. With this integration, advisors can easily show their clients a more informative snapshot of their financial landscape.

"Asset-Map's ability to create a big-picture, comprehensive financial dashboard for clients is a valuable addition to the arsenal of any advisor," said Eric Clarke, founder and CEO of Orion. "With this integration, advisors can populate their maps with Orion's household data, offering a more detailed snapshot of their client's financial life."

To learn more about Asset-Map's integration with Orion, please visit: https://www.asset-map.com/partners/orion.

About Asset-Map



Asset-Map (www.asset-map.com) was founded by financial professional Adam Holt in 2008. Because financial advisors cannot manage what they cannot see, the Asset-Map platform blends design thinking and personal finance to deepen client relations, spark meaningful conversation with clients, and efficiently illustrate their complete financial landscape all in a simple, one-page/screen visualization. Asset-Map has been proven to increase client engagement and sales for financial professionals and firms who use it to facilitate client discussions, and will work with every type of client from complex HNW households to those just starting their financial journey. For more information about Asset-Map, call 888.664.8850 or email info@asset-map.com.

About Orion Advisor Services



Orion Advisor Services, LLC (Orion) is the premier portfolio accounting service provider for advisors. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully customizable technology solutions that advisors need to build great advisory firms. Orion's technology solutions empower more than $675 billion in AUA and over 2 million accounts. For more, please visit www.orionadvisor.com or follow our news and insights via our blog.





