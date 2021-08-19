Asset-Map Introduces Signals, an Algorithmic Solution to Proactively Identify the Risk of Disruptive Financial Planning Events

Signals™ will accelerate conversations between financial professionals and their clients with simple ADA mindful visual keys to alert advisors on up to six threats where clients may be impacted by a financially disruptive event.

For example, if a household does not have the financial capacity to replace a member's lost income due to premature death, then Signals will identify the severity of that risk to the professional. This will enable a conversation to address whether action is to be prioritized. Signals will serve as a feedback loop based on all the financial data collected on a household to accelerate which financial planning forecasts warrant prioritization.

Inspired by the 6 Financial Fire Drills framework taught to professionals in Asset-Map's training programs, the events that Signals™ identifies include:

Liquidity

Long-Term Disability

Loss of Life

Long-Term Care

Longevity

Legal Liability

"Financial professionals don't need more complexity from their technology, they need solutions that make it easier and faster for them to deliver relevant advice," said H. Adam Holt, CEO and Founder of Asset-Map. "If the engine light in your car goes on, you know what to check. Signals is designed to give professionals the same experience when providing advice by alerting them to potential perils before they can damage a client's financial well-being."

As you've come to expect from Asset-Map, Signals™ uses engaging and easily comprehensible visuals to communicate clear-cut risks. The tool shows low, medium, and high risk indicators for each of the six financial threats it analyzes in a household's financial data.

The feature is available in Fall 2021 to all of Asset-Map's financial professionals. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit asset-map.com .

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the financial planning engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1 million people and $1.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com .

Media Contact:

TJ Hill

[email protected]

SOURCE Asset-Map

Related Links

www.asset-map.com

