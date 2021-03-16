Asset-Map Launches 2x Faster User Experience to Bolster Speed of Advice for Financial Professionals

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map , the premier visualized financial advice engagement experience for financial professionals, today announced an enhanced User Experience for its software platform. The enhancements include visual updates that make it easier to access the on-demand insights quickly, as well as massive speed improvements. Advisors can now expect pages to load as much as 50% faster than with the previous version, creating a near-instantaneous navigational experience suited for both in-person and remote interaction.

"The shift of advisors to remote work also shifted our approach to software development. We wanted to create an experience designed to make virtual advising as fast as sketching on a yellow pad in an office," said Adam Holt, CEO and founder of Asset-Map. "We set out to deliver a technology experience that displays the information an advisor needs as quickly as they can think and talk about it."

The new user experience is grounded in "design thinking", which is the foundation of Asset-Map's software development that focuses on identifying and solving an advisor's most critical needs. That process of development always came back to helping advisors deliver real-time advice easily and quickly.

"We live in a world of on-demand advice and advisors can't afford to wait for their software to load while they have a client waiting on the other end of the phone — or computer screen," said Don Tinneny, Product Manager at Asset-Map. "From day one our platform has been designed to make advice easier to communicate and deliver. Today, we've radically improved the speed at which advice can be delivered too."

In addition to lightning-fast performance, the updated Asset-Map experience includes a number of other improvements designed to declutter an advisor's screen and help them focus only on what's most relevant to each client, including:

Quick menu actions on Asset-Map Reports

Multi-member or dual-view household views for Asset-Map Reports

Customizable Marker colors to draw directly on Reports on any device

Dynamically rendered, live Report metrics in the re-imagined Report Center

Faster Household Index search and filters

An intuitive process for adding new Households

All-new omnipresent navigation menu for quick changes within a Household

The enhanced Asset-Map experience is live for advisors today. Advisors who want to learn more can schedule a product demo at the Asset-Map website .

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the financial planning engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1 million people and $1.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com .

