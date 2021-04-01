Asset-Map Named as the Top Financial Planning Software by Financial Advisors

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map , the premier financial advice engagement experience for financial professionals, has received the highest user rating among the top financial planning software companies. The ranking came as a result of more than 5,200 responses collected for the 2021 Technology Tools for Today/Inside Information Software Survey. The survey is conducted annually by industry veterans Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, and gathers information about software satisfaction and software used by financial professionals throughout the wealth management industry.

Asset-Map received the highest user rating of the financial planning software companies listed in the top ten. Additionally, the firm's market share increased by 326% over the previous year's survey results making it the fastest-growing financial platform.

The survey ratings are especially impressive given that Asset-Map is not a direct competitor to the other financial planning software tools it is ranked against. Instead, the platform is a complementary planning tool that presents a visually engaging mind-map structure that comprehensively shows all of a household's members, assets, liabilities, incomes, insurances, and more.

"The results from this year's T3 Survey support what we've experienced over the last year, which is that providing the right tools for advisors to clearly communicate with clients is always the best business decision," said Asset-Map CEO and founder, H. Adam Holt. "Our first focus is on giving advisors solutions that will help grow their businesses and we're looking forward to rapidly expanding our rate of adoption and innovation in the year ahead."

To learn more about Asset-Map, visit asset-map.com. View the full T3 Software Survey results at t3technologyhub.com.

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the financial planning engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1 million people and $1.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com .

