Asset-Map Releases Agenda and Benefactor for AdviceTech.LIVE 2021 Annual Virtual Showcase of Advisor Technologies

Fifty percent of all ticket sales will be donated to the Foundation, with a stated goal of raising $50,000 for the organization.

"We are thrilled to have been named the Benefactor partner of this year's event," noted Jon Dauphiné, the Foundation's CEO. "Our mission is to bring free, quality planning and advice to people who would otherwise go without, so the conference themes of financial wellness and accessibility could not be more relevant. The support we receive will ensure more families in need get services to improve their finances and their lives."

A one-day event to be held on August 19th between 11 and 6 pm EDT, this year's AdviceTech.LIVE's themes will address the biggest pain points that financial professionals face in delivering advice today. Those themes include:

Client Engagement

Sessions will focus on getting financial professionals and their clients on the same page by facilitating involvement and engagement.

Financial Wellness

Companies making strides in empowering advisors to talk with clients about their holistic financial wealth will be given a platform in this year's event.

Advice Accessibility

The event will explore how to lower barriers to financial advice so more people can be positively impacted by expert financial guidance. Attendees will be able to focus on the technology they are interested in through speed demos and short panels on a single, virtual stage. Concerns over social distancing and attending traditional events have created a lack of advisor awareness of the newest technology that AdviceTech.LIVE hopes to address.

"The first AdviceTech.LIVE conference was a blockbuster event and we expect this year's event to be even better. Financial professionals not only get the opportunity to learn about what's new in advisor technology, but they also get the opportunity to invest in a worthy cause to expand financial advice accessibility just by signing up to attend," said host H. Adam Holt, CFP, ChFC, Asset-Map's Founder and CEO. "In just one day, we'll be adding tremendous value to the financial professionals who attend with thoughtful panels and lightning round presentations of new technology."

Confirmed sponsors for AdviceTech.LIVE 2021 include: Asset-Map, AdvisorEngine, Elements, Envestnet | MoneyGuide, FP Alpha, FMG Suite, Holistiplan, Hubly, LifeYield, Mobile Assistant, Morningstar, Onramp Invest, Orion, Pulse 360, Redtail, Riskalyze, Snappy Kraken, Trust & Will, and Wealthbox.

Financial professionals or sponsoring companies interested in becoming involved can visit the AdviceTech.LIVE site to learn more .

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the financial planning engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1 million people and $1.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com .

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

The Foundation for Financial Planning is a Washington, DC-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization, solely devoted to supporting the delivery of pro bono financial planning to at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious medical diagnoses, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and their families, domestic violence survivors and many more. Dedicated to powering pro bono financial planning, FFP has provided more than $8.3 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs; worked with partners to activate more than 22,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents; and acted as a leader and catalyst to foster a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession. Visit FFPprobono.org to learn more.

