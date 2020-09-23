Asset-Map Wins Specialized Planning Application for Insurance and Disability Planning Instruments at 2020 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map, the premier visualized financial planning engagement experience for financial professionals, announced today that it has won the 2020 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Specialized Planning Application for its work in bringing insurance and disability planning instruments to financial professionals.

Asset-Map's visual-based financial planning application shows advisors and their clients a complete view of a household's financial situation on a single page. As the number of Americans who own disability and life insurance has declined over the last several decades, Asset-Map recognized the importance of increasing visibility for those types of protection strategies. By incorporating this type of coverage onto Asset-Map's digital visualization, advisors can more easily assess the coverage a client does or does not have, and make recommendations that fit within their overall financial plan.

"We couldn't be more excited to win our first WealthManagement.com Industry Award. This award is validation of our belief that no matter how complex or simple their financial situation, every client of every advisor benefits from having a financial plan," said H. Adam Holt, CEO and founder of Asset-Map. "By putting all of a person's financial decisions in a singular view, advisors can easily point out gaps and approach difficult conversations with confidence."

This is the third year in a row that Asset-Map has been nominated, and its first win. The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards are now in their sixth year and recognize outstanding achievements from industry organizations, companies, and individuals who contribute to the financial services industry. Award winners for 2020 were announced on September 10th via a live online event.

