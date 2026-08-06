Asset Panda Expands Beyond Asset Tracking With AI-Powered Asset Intelligence Platform

Asset tracking software brand launches asset intelligence platform to help

organizations automate inspections, uncover insights and make smarter decisions

about physical assets

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Panda, the leading asset management software, today announced the evolution of its solution into an asset intelligence platform powered by Ursa, the company's proprietary artificial intelligence engine. The platform combines AI with comprehensive asset data to help organizations automate workflows, answer questions in natural language and proactively surface operational insights across their physical assets.

Organizations in more than 140 industries and 60 countries use Asset Panda to track physical assets, perform inspections, streamline audits and maintain compliance from a single platform. Powered by Ursa, the company's asset intelligence platform builds on those capabilities by helping organizations understand, analyze and act on their asset data through AI-driven automation and natural language interactions.

"We built Asset Panda to help organizations know what they have. Ursa helps them understand it," said Rex Kurzius, founder and CEO of Asset Panda. "Technology should do more than organize information. It should help people spend less time chasing data and more time focused on the work that matters. Whether that's helping first responders keep equipment ready for emergencies, simply giving people more time back in their day, our asset intelligence platform is designed to make work smarter, safer and more meaningful."

Unlike conventional asset tracking solutions, which rely on users to search databases or spreadsheets, Asset Panda's asset intelligence platform enables organizations to ask questions in plain language and receive context-aware responses based on asset records, maintenance history, condition and other usage data.

The platform also continuously analyzes asset data to identify potential issues before they become larger problems. Ursa can detect missing depreciation settings, maintenance trends, compliance gaps and other anomalies, then notify users before they affect operations or audits.

In addition to AI-powered asset discovery, the asset intelligence platform includes several new capabilities:

AI-assisted inspections that complete required documentation and reduce manual data entry.

Automated inventory creation from photos and video, letting teams build asset records without manual entry.

On-demand compliance audits that simplify reporting and improve regulatory readiness.

AI-powered monitoring that identifies maintenance, depreciation and operational trends across all asset environments.

Asset Panda said Ursa operates within the company's proprietary AI environment and is trained exclusively on each customer's own asset data. The company does not use third-party large language models or customer information shared across organizations to train its AI, helping customers maintain control over their data while benefiting from intelligent automation.

For more information about Asset Panda, visit the company's website.

About Asset Panda

Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is an asset tracking, inspection, audit, and compliance platform. Designed to help the world work smarter, Asset Panda Pro helps businesses track asset lifecycles, check items in and out, perform inspections, and more across web and mobile platforms. With Ursa AI, teams can set up customized accounts, fields, and workflows in minutes, saving valuable time and simplifying tasks. Asset Panda is committed to providing clients with outstanding customer service and constantly improving its technology. To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.

SOURCE Asset Panda