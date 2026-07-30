Asset Panda Recognized with Multiple Industry Awards in First Half of 2026

Leading software review platforms and business organizations recognize Asset Panda's innovation, usability and executive leadership

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Panda, the leading asset management, audit, inspection and compliance software, earned multiple industry recognitions during the first half of 2026, reinforcing the company's leadership in enterprise asset management and its continued focus on delivering intuitive, AI-powered solutions for organizations across the public and private sectors.

Among the company's top honors, Forbes Advisor named Asset Panda the Best Asset Management Software for Asset Inspection, marking the fifth consecutive year the platform has been recognized as the publication's No. 1-rated asset management solution.

In addition, Gartner Digital Markets brands Capterra and Software Advice recognized Asset Panda across multiple software categories for usability, customer satisfaction and product performance. Asset Panda was named a 2026 Capterra Best Ease of Use winner in the IT Ticketing Systems category while also earning placement on four 2026 Capterra Shortlists for Barcoding Software, Maintenance Management Software, Fixed Asset Management Software and IT Asset Management Software.

Software Advice also named Asset Panda a 2026 FrontRunner in four categories: Barcoding Software, IT Management Software, Maintenance Management Software and Fixed Asset Accounting Software.

The company's leadership was also recognized as Founder and CEO Rex Kurzius was named a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100, an award honoring the region's top CEOs and executives for their leadership and business impact.

"These recognitions reflect the trust our customers place in Asset Panda every day," said Kurzius. "Organizations need technology that helps them work smarter, not harder. From simplifying inspections and maintenance to introducing AI capabilities with Ursa, we're committed to delivering an asset management platform that continues to evolve alongside our customers' needs."

Asset Panda's momentum in the first half of the year included the launch of Ursa, the company's AI-powered platform that enables organizations to interact with asset data using conversational prompts, automate inspections and generate reports in real time. Built into Asset Panda Pro, Ursa helps organizations make faster, more informed decisions across the entire asset lifecycle.

Asset Panda serves organizations across industries including government, public safety, healthcare, education, manufacturing and technology, helping teams manage assets, inspections, maintenance and compliance from a single cloud-based platform.

For more information about Asset Panda, visit the company's website.

About Asset Panda

Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is an asset tracking, inspection, audit, and compliance platform. Designed to help the world work smarter, Asset Panda Pro helps businesses track asset lifecycles, check items in and out, perform inspections, and more across web and mobile platforms. With Ursa AI, teams can set up customized accounts, fields, and workflows in minutes, saving valuable time and simplifying tasks. Asset Panda is committed to providing clients with outstanding customer service and constantly improving its technology. To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.

SOURCE Asset Panda