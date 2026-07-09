Asset Panda Launches AI-Powered Fire Department Asset Tracking and NFPA Compliance Software

Mobile-first asset tracking software and Ursa AI help fire departments modernize equipment oversight, automate NFPA compliance and improve operational readiness

DALLAS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Panda, the leading asset management software, today announced expanded capabilities designed specifically to help fire departments modernize equipment tracking, improve audit readiness and simplify NFPA 1851 compliance management across stations and fleets through its cloud-based platform and AI-powered assistant, Ursa.

Asset Panda Pro is cloud-based fire department asset tracking software that helps departments manage equipment inspections, maintenance scheduling and NFPA compliance from a single system of record. The platform enables fire departments to replace spreadsheets, paper logs and fragmented systems with centralized asset tracking built for mission-critical equipment. It supports real-time tracking, inspection workflows, maintenance scheduling and audit-ready documentation for assets like SCBA cylinders, hydraulic rescue tools, apparatus equipment, medical gear, turnout gear and station inventory.

Ursa, Asset Panda's proprietary AI that is directly integrated into Asset Panda Pro, adds conversational AI capabilities so that departments can interact with asset data more efficiently. By digitizing workflows and consolidating records into a searchable, AI-powered system of record, departments can improve audit readiness, reduce liability exposure and gain better visibility into the assets their crews rely on every day.

"Fire departments operate in environments where equipment readiness is directly tied to firefighter safety and emergency response," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "Many departments are still relying on manual spreadsheets and disconnected records to manage critical assets. By combining our mobile-first asset tracking system with Ursa AI, departments can move from reactive tracking to proactive equipment management that helps ensure tools are ready before crews are dispatched."

As fire departments face increasing pressure to maintain compliance with evolving NFPA standards and justify municipal budget requests, many agencies are replacing manual spreadsheets and paper logs with enterprise asset management solutions that reduce administrative burden while improving operational oversight.

NFPA standards govern the inspection, care, maintenance and lifecycle of firefighter equipment and protective gear, including NFPA 1851 for protective ensembles, NFPA 1852 for SCBA and NFPA 1911 for emergency vehicles. Asset Panda helps fire departments simplify NFPA compliance by digitizing and automating many of these standards' most time-intensive requirements, including:

Standardized digital inspections: Replace paper forms with customizable digital checklists so every firefighter follows the same NFPA inspection process, including required inspections after PPE use.

Replace paper forms with customizable digital checklists so every firefighter follows the same NFPA inspection process, including required inspections after PPE use. Automated inspection scheduling: Receive alerts for routine inspections, advanced inspections, periodic risk assessments and equipment retirement dates, helping departments avoid missed deadlines across multiple NFPA standards.

Receive alerts for routine inspections, advanced inspections, periodic risk assessments and equipment retirement dates, helping departments avoid missed deadlines across multiple NFPA standards. Complete digital asset histories: Maintain audit-ready records documenting inspections, cleanings, maintenance, repairs and equipment assignments for every piece of PPE and critical equipment throughout its lifecycle.

"Fire service leaders are being asked to manage increasing operational complexity with greater accountability and fewer administrative resources," said Justin Lackey, President of Asset Panda. "Ursa AI helps departments quickly turn equipment data into actionable insights, while Asset Panda provides the system of record needed to support NFPA compliance, readiness and long-term capital planning."

Asset Panda provides cloud-based asset management software used by organizations to track equipment, infrastructure and operational assets. Its platform helps organizations manage asset lifecycles, streamline inspections and improve operational decision-making.

For more information, explore Asset Panda's fire department asset management software.

About Asset Panda

Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is an asset tracking, inspection, audit, and compliance platform. Designed to help the world work smarter, Asset Panda Pro helps businesses track asset lifecycles, check items in and out, perform inspections, and more across web and mobile platforms. With Ursa AI, teams can set up customized accounts, fields, and workflows in minutes, saving valuable time and simplifying tasks. Asset Panda is committed to providing clients with outstanding customer service and constantly improving its technology. To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.

Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a highly flexible asset tracking and management platform that gives organizations quick access to the information they need when they need it. Designed to help the world work smarter, Asset Panda Pro helps businesses track asset lifecycles, depreciation, ticketing and more across web and mobile platforms. With Ursa AI, teams can set up customized accounts, fields, and workflows in minutes, saving valuable time and simplifying tasks. Asset Panda is committed to providing clients with outstanding customer service and constantly improving its technology. To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.

SOURCE Asset Panda