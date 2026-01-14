Asset Panda Expands UrsaAI to Advance a New Standard for Intelligent Asset Management

Platform builds on Ursa's initial debut with expanded capabilities, deeper automation and a stronger intelligence layer for asset operations.

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Panda today announced the next phase of development for UrsaAI, its purpose-built artificial intelligence engine that is reshaping how organizations set up, operate and scale their asset management systems. Ursa was first previewed during the launch of Asset Panda Pro, and this release marks the platform's evolution into a full-featured AI experience designed to automate workflows, strengthen data integrity and reduce manual configuration at scale.

Ursa now advances AI from a supporting feature to the foundation of modern asset management. Rather than requiring users to build structures and processes step by step, Ursa generates configurations automatically, assists with decisions in real time and carries out tasks through autonomous execution. The debut marks a significant step toward more intuitive, accessible digital asset management for organizations of all sizes.

To support this transition, Ursa includes several outcome-driven capabilities that directly impact efficiency, accuracy and speed. Organizations benefit from:

Faster implementation with AI-guided database structure recommendations



Reduced data entry through field autofill and column mapping assistance



Higher data accuracy with structured import and labeling support



Less manual work through natural-language workflow creation



Easier searching and identification via natural language search



Shorter onboarding time for new users and new locations



Improved clarity from document scanning and asset detail extraction



Streamlined form management with automatic form building and updates



Better global alignment through translation and support of 20+ languages



Enhanced productivity for field teams through mobile access

Users may choose between two operating experiences. Ask Mode guides users step by step through decisions, while Agent Mode executes tasks automatically with minimal instruction. Setup that once took hours can now be completed in minutes.

"Ursa represents our commitment to making asset management simpler, smarter and more accessible," said Rex Kurzius, Founder and CEO at Asset Panda. "By pairing AI assistance with the flexibility of our platform, we're helping organizations eliminate unnecessary friction and focus on the work that matters most."

UrsaAI is currently available for all Asset Panda customers, including those using the new Asset Panda Pro interface. The AI engine is offered through subscription-based tiers and enterprise licensing options. Organizations can access Ursa on web and mobile platforms, with additional enhancements planned in future updates.

For more information about Ursa, visit https://www.assetpanda.com/ursa. To request a demo or sign up for updates, visit https://www.assetpanda.com/ursa-signup.

About Asset Panda

Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful cloud-based asset management platform that allows organizations to track their assets in real time and maintain full lifecycle records. Designed to help the world work smarter, the flexible platform can be easily tailored to track a company's unique assets and workflows for an intuitive user experience. Asset Panda is committed to providing clients with outstanding customer service and constantly improving its technology. To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.

