Asset Panda Introduces "Build with Excel" to Streamline AI-Powered Account Setup in Asset Panda Pro

FRISCO, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset Panda, the leading asset management software, today announced a new "Build with Excel" feature within Asset Panda Pro, giving organizations a fast, intuitive way to launch their asset tracking system using familiar spreadsheet data.

The new functionality is part of Asset Panda's AI-powered account builder experience, designed to modernize how organizations implement asset management software. When entering the account builder, users can now choose to upload an Excel file to instantly structure their system, complementing existing options like pre-built templates or generating a fully customized environment using Asset Panda's AI platform, Ursa.

"Organizations already rely heavily on Excel to manage and organize their asset data," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "By enabling customers to build directly from Excel, we're meeting them where they're at while using AI to transform that data into a fully functional asset tracking system in minutes."

The import feature allows users to seamlessly map and convert spreadsheet data into a live environment within Asset Panda Pro. This latest innovation reinforces Asset Panda's position at the forefront of AI in SaaS, where intelligent automation is reshaping how software is deployed and used. By combining Excel familiarity with AI-driven configuration, Asset Panda is removing traditional barriers to entry and accelerating time to value for organizations of all sizes.

"Our focus is on simplifying complexity," said Justin Lackey, President at Asset Panda. "Whether you're managing thousands of assets or just getting started with a digital asset management platform, the ability to upload an Excel file and instantly create a tailored system is a game-changer."

Asset Panda provides cloud-based asset management software used by organizations to track equipment, infrastructure and operational assets. Its platform helps organizations manage asset lifecycles, streamline inspections and improve operational decision making.

For more information about Asset Panda Pro and Ursa AI, visit the company's website.

About Asset Panda

Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a highly flexible asset tracking and management platform that gives organizations quick access to the information they need when they need it. Designed to help the world work smarter, Asset Panda Pro helps businesses track asset lifecycles, depreciation, ticketing and more across web and mobile platforms. With Ursa AI, teams can set up customized accounts, fields, and workflows in minutes, saving valuable time and simplifying tasks. Asset Panda is committed to providing clients with outstanding customer service and constantly improving its technology. To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.

SOURCE Asset Panda