Asset Performance Management Solutions Market to Cross US$ 250 Bn by 2030, States TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates the global asset performance management solutions market to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2030.

Asset performance management solutions are being increasingly adopted by companies operating in the global mining industry. Players in the industry are using the strategy of mine digitalization, owing to many advantages it offers, including cost-effectiveness. Digital transformation of assets is gaining traction due to its ability to advancing the productivity of employees and workers at jobsites. Moreover, mining companies are adopting digitalization to achieve reduced waste as well as maintain a safe working environment. On the back of these factors, the global asset performance management solutions market is projected to cross US$ 250 Bn by 2030.

Major enterprises in the global asset performance management solutions market are investing heavily in order to achieve high level of operational efficiency for organizations from the mining industry. Hence, the asset performance management solutions market is anticipated to gain sizable expansion opportunities from the metal & mining industry.

The asset performance management solutions market in Asia Pacific is estimated to observe prominent growth prospects during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for cloud-based asset performance management solutions by regional industries such as energy & utility and oil & gas industries. Moreover, the region is anticipated to observe lucrative prospects in China as the nation accounts for major share of the asset performance management solutions market.

Asset Performance Management Solutions Market: Key Findings

Several enterprises operating in the asset performance management solutions market are launching software to upgrade assets. These efforts are helping employees from various end-use industries to work with high level of efficiency. This factor, in turn, is resulting into a rise in sales prospects in the global asset performance management solutions market, notes a study by TMR.

Many asset-intensive industries, including the oil & gas industry, are increasing the adoption of asset performance management solutions in order to maximize dependability & availability of assets and advance their business operations. As a result, many players in the asset performance management solutions market are increasing their focus on the development of highly efficient asset-centric software solutions specific to the oil & gas industry. Such efforts are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for asset performance management solutions during the forecast period.

Players in the asset performance management solutions market are focused on the launch of best-of-the-breed industry domain software that can help enterprises in improving their work efficiency. Moreover, they are concentrating on asset risk management and predictive asset management.

Asset Performance Management Solutions Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in focus of companies from the oil & gas industry to minimize the downtime of assets and operational cost is boosting the sales opportunities in the global asset performance management solutions market

Increasing emergence of technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, industrial IoT (IIoT), augmented reality, and Big Data and analytics for better insights and analysis are driving the business avenues in the global asset performance management solutions market

Asset Performance Management Solutions Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Bentley Systems

AVEVA Group plc

DNV GL

Incorporated

GE Digital

Flowserve Corporation

MaxGrip B.V

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Nexus Global Business Solutions, Inc

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Asset Performance Management Solutions Market Segmentation

Component

Software/Platform

Condition Monitoring



Predictive Maintenance



Asset Integrity & Reliability Management



Asset Health Management



Others (Asset Optimization & Supervision, etc.)

Services

Professional



Integration & Consulting





Support & Maintenance

Managed

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Industry

Oil & Gas

Energy & Utility

Food & Beverages

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Metals & Mining

Automotive

Chemical

Manufacturing

Others (Water & Wastewater, Pulp & Paper, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

