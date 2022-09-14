Asset Recovery: Sourcing and Procurement Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities | SpendEdge

Sep 14, 2022, 14:04 ET
The Asset Recovery Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report provides essential market information. For instance, the Asset Recovery Market will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% from 2021 to 2025.
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Players in the Asset Recovery Market Include: Dell Technologies Inc., Avnet Inc., Sims Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Nokia Corp., International Business Machines Corp.
https://spendedge.com/sample-report/asset-recovery-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
- This Asset Recovery research study provides an analysis of the cost and volume drivers, while also providing supply market predictions for various regions. This market intelligence research also examines the primary supply markets as well as the key cost factors that may help buyers and suppliers create a cost-effective category management strategy.
- This market intelligence report on Asset Recovery answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.
- Global and regional spend potential for Asset Recovery for the period of 2021-2025
- Risk management and sustainability strategies
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
- Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process
- Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
- The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
- Supply chain margins and pricing models
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
https://spendedge.com/sample-report/asset-recovery-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
- Legal Services- Forecast and Analysis: The legal services will grow at a CAGR of 2.91% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Asset Recovery Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their asset recovery services requirements. Some of the leading asset recovery services suppliers are profiled extensively in this report include
- HR Benefits and Administration Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global hr benefits and administration services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
SOURCE SpendEdge
Share this article