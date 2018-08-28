Asset Securitization as an Alternative to Volatility in Financial Markets

MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Market volatility has a major impact on investment portfolios. In addition to potential losses, volatility can trigger hasty decisions and, ultimately, the wrong ones by the investor.

The good news is that there are many strategies that can help protect portfolios. Investors should consider these strategies to avoid possible problems during difficult times.

Studies conducted by financial institutions worldwide reveal that one very interesting resource in response to the volatility of secondary financial markets is investment in assets that do not correlate with these markets or stock exchanges, thereby avoiding risking investments due to the volatility.

In a volatile investment environment, alternative investments should be considered such as hedge funds, real estate and private equity (including investments in cattle, agriculture, companies with film rights, works of art, etc.). The earnings are less correlated to stock market and bond fluctuations.

Securitization is a financial technique that allows normally illiquid assets to be converted into more liquid or less risky assets as it is a financial process in which any asset prone to generating revenue stream is turned into listed securities. In this way, access, flexibility, convenience and the possibility of transfer of the securitizations between securities accounts are achieved.

Also, asset securitizations offer a unique advantage regarding many alternative investment structures available: being able to participate in investment projects in a timely and expeditious manner given the more lenient timeframes and requirements of securitization programs.

Given the flexibility and versatility of the securitization program of companies like FlexFunds, its CEO Mario Rivero stated: "Asset managers and family offices are able to securitize any type of asset, and investors have at their disposal very interesting alternatives: from real estate to alternative assets, etc., with increased options for obtaining a return on assets by avoiding being affected by the expected volatility."

With a total funded amount of US$2.5 billion dollars and a presence across the Americas, Asia and Europe, FlexFunds is a recognized leader in structuring customized investment vehicles for financial institutions, asset managers, hedge funds and family offices. Through its robust, versatile asset securitization program, FlexFunds allows for the creation of efficient investment strategies, expanding access to global investors.

