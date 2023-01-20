Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Oracle, JDA Software, Microsoft, Honeywell & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising Adoptions of Various Asset Management Solutions Has Increased the Demand for Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market



Globally, the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 and is expected to reach a market value of US$ 64.55 Bn by 2030. Asset tracking and inventory management solutions are used for managing various inventories and tracking. These solutions offer various information related to the product, their quantities, when and where they were used or sold and placed. This information saves users time and money.



The rising requirement of new technologies for maintains of the company's asset and inventory, is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market globally. These solutions allow the user to locate the misplace inventory or assets leading to enhance working speed and reduction of the overall cost for the process. The asset management reduces the manual work and enhances the working ability of an individual and the process, resulting in high adoption of these solutions by various industrial verticals.



Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions with Hardware in its Component Segment Continue Dominating the Market



In 2021, the overall SATS market was led by the hardware segment in its component segment contributing to a high percentage of the market share of the total revenue generated globally in 2021 with a market share of more than 35.0% and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The technological advancement in the hardware devices and utilization of various tracking systems such as handheld devices, RFID devices, and others is expected to drive the market. The utilization of GPS systems and technologies for tracking the asset reduces the time for the search.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market by Region



The global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market was led by Asia-Pacific with a market share of more than 35.0% in the year 2020. The presence of various electronics, automotive, hospitality, healthcare, and other industries is a major factor for driving the market in the region. As these industries use these solutions for tracking their assets and inventor. The adoption of these solutions among the industries is growing rapidly resulting in the reduction of work hours and improvement in work efficiency. Based on countries the Asia-Pacific region has been segmented as China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. China accounts for the largest market share in the region due to the presence of various manufacturers in the country.



Market Segmentation

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Application

Facility Management

IT Asset Tracking

Equipment Tracking

Funding Management

Tool Tracking

Warehouse Management

Mandate Compliance

Others

Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-User

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Government

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions market?

Which is the largest regional market for Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market: By Component, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market: By Deployment, 2020-2030, USD (Million



8. Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market: By Organization Size, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market: By End-User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. North America Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. UK and European Union Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Asia Pacific Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Latin America Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



14. Middle East and Africa Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



15. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

RedBeam, Inc.

ASAP Systems LLC

Datalogic S.P.A.

EMS Barcode Solutions

GigaTrak

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

& Decker, Inc. Epicor Software Corporation

SAP SE

Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc.

Jolly Technologies

and Lowry Solutions Inc..

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7e3nq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets