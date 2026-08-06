AssetBuilt Launches AssetBuilt Intelligence™ -- A Proprietary AI Platform for Industrial Asset Assessment and Strategic Advisory

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetBuilt today announced the launch of AssetBuilt Intelligence™, the company's first proprietary artificial intelligence platform developed specifically for the industrial asset marketplace. Designed to support manufacturers, lenders, private equity firms, restructuring professionals, equipment owners, and industrial operators, the platform delivers preliminary market assessments through intelligent asset identification, market analysis, and strategic disposition guidance.

AssetBuilt Intelligence™ - A new way to identify industrial equipment, explore market intelligence, and make more informed decisions in seconds | assetbuilt.com/intelligence

AssetBuilt Intelligence represents a significant milestone in AssetBuilt's continued investment in technology that enhances industrial asset advisory services. By combining artificial intelligence with decades of transaction experience, the platform provides organizations with a more efficient way to evaluate industrial equipment and begin making informed decisions surrounding acquisitions, dispositions, restructurings, capital recovery initiatives, and portfolio optimization.

Users can upload equipment photographs, nameplate images, individual asset information, or complete facility equipment inventories through a streamlined intake process. The platform analyzes available information to identify equipment, evaluate current market activity, develop preliminary market value ranges, and recommend disposition strategies tailored to prevailing market conditions and business objectives.

Unlike traditional valuation methods that often require multiple data sources and extensive manual research, AssetBuilt Intelligence consolidates the initial assessment process into a single digital experience while maintaining the importance of professional oversight throughout every stage of the advisory process.

"Industrial asset decisions have historically relied on fragmented information, lengthy research, and manual evaluation," said Tara Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of AssetBuilt. "AssetBuilt Intelligence reflects our vision of combining advanced technology with real-world industrial expertise to help organizations make more informed decisions with greater confidence. Technology should strengthen professional judgment—not replace it."

The platform is built around four core capabilities:

Identify — Artificial intelligence analyzes equipment photographs, nameplates, and asset inventories to identify manufacturers, models, and available equipment specifications.

Assess — AssetBuilt Intelligence provides preliminary market assessment ranges informed by current market activity, historical disposition trends, buyer demand, and comparable industrial transactions.

Strategize — The platform recommends disposition approaches aligned with asset type, prevailing market conditions, and each client's business objectives, helping organizations evaluate potential paths to market.

Monetize — Qualified opportunities are reviewed by AssetBuilt's industrial asset specialists, combining AI-generated intelligence with experienced advisory services to support strategic execution and maximize value.

Additional information—including manufacturer, model, serial number, operating history, equipment condition, location, and facility-level asset inventories—can be incorporated into each assessment to provide broader market context and support more informed decision-making.

AssetBuilt Intelligence is the result of a collaborative initiative led by Stef Barlowe, Head of Marketing, alongside AssetBuilt's marketing, technology, and industrial advisory teams. Drawing upon decades of combined experience across industrial auctions, private treaty sales, valuations, acquisitions, and strategic advisory services, the team identified an opportunity to modernize how industrial assets are evaluated and brought to market. Under Barlowe's leadership, cross-functional teams worked together to develop a platform that combines intelligent automation with practical industry expertise, while Chief Executive Officer Tara Shaikh championed the initiative as part of AssetBuilt's broader commitment to investing in proprietary technology that strengthens client outcomes and advances the future of industrial asset advisory.

"Artificial intelligence presents tremendous opportunities for our industry when applied thoughtfully," added Shaikh. "AssetBuilt Intelligence is designed to complement the experience of our advisory professionals by delivering meaningful insights that help clients better understand their assets, evaluate opportunities, and develop informed disposition strategies."

AssetBuilt Intelligence supports a broad range of industrial applications, including equipment sales, plant consolidations, surplus asset programs, corporate restructurings, acquisitions, facility closures, and portfolio evaluations. By combining intelligent automation with experienced advisory services, the platform provides organizations with a practical starting point for understanding industrial asset value and developing strategic plans for monetization.

Available immediately, AssetBuilt Intelligence establishes the foundation for AssetBuilt's expanding portfolio of proprietary technology solutions and reinforces the company's commitment to advancing innovation across the industrial asset marketplace.

About AssetBuilt

AssetBuilt is a global industrial asset advisory firm specializing in industrial auctions, private treaty sales, acquisitions, business advisory, capital services, real estate, and strategic consulting. Serving clients across manufacturing, energy, aerospace, logistics, retail, and other industrial sectors, AssetBuilt combines market expertise, technology, and a global buyer network to help organizations maximize value throughout every stage of the industrial asset lifecycle.

AssetBuilt. Built For What's Next.

Media Contacts

Tara Shaikh

Chief Executive Officer

AssetBuilt

[email protected]

AssetBuilt

assetbuilt.com/intelligence

SOURCE AssetBuilt