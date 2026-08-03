AssetBuilt to Conduct Major Industrial Auctions for Cutrale and Former Anheuser-Busch Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetBuilt, a global industrial asset advisory and disposition firm, has announced two major food and beverage manufacturing engagements that expand the company's growing portfolio of industrial asset recovery and disposition projects.

The assignments include the disposition of surplus assets from Cutrale's citrus processing and beverage manufacturing facility in Leesburg, Florida, and the former Anheuser-Busch manufacturing campus in Newark, New Jersey.

Former 3.2 million-square-foot Anheuser-Busch beverage manufacturing campus in Newark, New Jersey, to be sold through a major surplus liquidation by Asset Built. Major citrus processing plant in Leesburg, Florida, where Asset Built will auction processing, packaging and facility assets in September.

Together, the projects represent two of North America's most significant food and beverage manufacturing asset opportunities, featuring equipment used in citrus processing, beverage production, bottling, packaging, utilities, warehousing, and large-scale industrial operations.

"These projects represent exactly the type of complex manufacturing engagement AssetBuilt was built to execute," said Tara Shaikh, Founder and CEO of AssetBuilt. "Our goal is to maximize value for our clients while extending the productive life of high-quality industrial assets."

Cutrale – Leesburg, Florida

AssetBuilt will oversee the sale of surplus assets from Cutrale's integrated citrus processing and beverage production facility. Equipment includes fruit handling systems, citrus extraction and juice concentration equipment, beverage blending and pasteurization systems, high-speed Fogg bottling lines, SACMI labeling equipment, Douglas Axiom case packers, automated palletizing, stainless steel processing equipment, utility systems, and warehouse assets.

Former Anheuser-Busch Manufacturing Campus – Newark, New Jersey

AssetBuilt continues to manage industrial asset recovery for the former 3.2-million-square-foot brewery campus. The offer includes brewing and fermentation systems, bright beer tanks, high-speed packaging lines, industrial refrigeration, electrical and utility infrastructure, material handling equipment, machine shop assets, extensive MRO inventory, and warehouse systems.

The live webcast auction is scheduled for September 8 -11, 2026, with participation expected from manufacturers, equipment dealers, processors, contractors, and industrial investors worldwide.

AssetBuilt supports clients through live and timed online auctions, private treaty sales, complete production line acquisitions, strategic facility redeployment, and international equipment sales. With buyers in more than 140 countries, the company serves manufacturers across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical processing, industrial manufacturing, logistics, packaging, recycling, and consumer products sectors.

Detailed information on the Cutrale offering will be released in the coming weeks. Registration is now open for the former Anheuser-Busch Newark auction.

About AssetBuilt

AssetBuilt is a global industrial asset advisory and disposition firm specializing in industrial auctions, private treaty sales, strategic asset recovery, decommissioning, turnkey plant liquidations, and manufacturing facility transitions. The company helps manufacturers, financial institutions, private equity firms, and industrial operators maximize asset value through strategic marketing and global buyer outreach.

For more information, visit www.assetbuilt.com.

Jake Freedlander

AssetBuilt

[email protected]

(724) 766 - 5632

SOURCE AssetBuilt