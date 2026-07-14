AssetBuilt Selected to Lead Value Maximization, Industrial Asset Recovery and Demolition Support for Former Anheuser-Busch Newark Manufacturing Campus

NEWARK, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetBuilt today announced that it has been engaged to provide strategic value maximization, industrial asset recovery, auction services, and demolition support for the former Anheuser-Busch manufacturing campus in Newark, New Jersey.

AssetBuilt Presents: Former Anheuser- Busch Newark Manufacturing Campus Auction

The assignment encompasses the recovery, marketing, and disposition of surplus manufacturing assets while supporting the decommissioning and demolition of the approximately 3.2 million-square-foot manufacturing complex situated on more than 86 acres. Working alongside the project's ownership and redevelopment teams, AssetBuilt is coordinating the recovery of reusable industrial assets prior to demolition, helping maximize financial returns while facilitating the site's next phase of redevelopment.

As part of the engagement, AssetBuilt will conduct a global Live Webcast Auction from September 8–11, 2026, providing manufacturers, processors, contractors, equipment dealers, and industrial investors around the world with access to one of the most significant industrial asset recovery events of the year.

"The successful redevelopment of a manufacturing facility begins with maximizing the value of the assets inside it. Our responsibility is to identify value, connect these assets with buyers around the world, and execute a transparent disposition process while supporting the efficient transition and redevelopment of the site. Equipment of this scale and quality rarely becomes available in a single offering." — Tara Shaikh, Founder of AssetBuilt

The former Newark campus served as one of the region's premier beverage manufacturing operations, performing brewing, fermentation, packaging, warehousing, utilities, maintenance, and distribution within a fully integrated production environment. The auction will include thousands of assets representing virtually every stage of large-scale beverage manufacturing.

Featured Asset Categories

Industrial buyers will have the opportunity to acquire an extensive selection of equipment and infrastructure, including:

Complete Brewhouse Systems: Grain milling equipment, mash mixers, wort production systems, brew kettles, heat exchangers, and miles of stainless steel process piping.

Grain milling equipment, mash mixers, wort production systems, brew kettles, heat exchangers, and miles of stainless steel process piping. Fermentation & Storage: Hundreds of stainless steel fermentation tanks, bright beer tanks, lagering vessels, filtration systems, process pumps, valves, and sanitary process equipment.

Hundreds of stainless steel fermentation tanks, bright beer tanks, lagering vessels, filtration systems, process pumps, valves, and sanitary process equipment. Packaging Lines: High-speed canning, bottling, keg filling, labeling, case packing, palletizing, conveying, and packaging systems from leading global manufacturers.

High-speed canning, bottling, keg filling, labeling, case packing, palletizing, conveying, and packaging systems from leading global manufacturers. Processing Systems: Extensive stainless steel processing equipment, vessels, mixers, CIP systems, pumps, and food-grade process infrastructure.

Extensive stainless steel processing equipment, vessels, mixers, CIP systems, pumps, and food-grade process infrastructure. Utility Infrastructure: Industrial refrigeration plants, ammonia refrigeration systems, steam boilers, compressed air systems, CO₂ recovery equipment, chilled water systems, cooling towers, and complete utility infrastructure.

Industrial refrigeration plants, ammonia refrigeration systems, steam boilers, compressed air systems, CO₂ recovery equipment, chilled water systems, cooling towers, and complete utility infrastructure. Electrical & Automation: Electrical distribution systems including substations, transformers, switchgear, motor control centers, electrical panels, control cabinets, PLCs, drives, and plant automation equipment.

Electrical distribution systems including substations, transformers, switchgear, motor control centers, electrical panels, control cabinets, PLCs, drives, and plant automation equipment. Water Treatment: Water treatment and wastewater processing equipment supporting large-scale industrial manufacturing.

Water treatment and wastewater processing equipment supporting large-scale industrial manufacturing. Machine Shop: Machine shop equipment featuring lathes, mills, drill presses, fabrication equipment, welding systems, maintenance tooling, and precision machining equipment.

Machine shop equipment featuring lathes, mills, drill presses, fabrication equipment, welding systems, maintenance tooling, and precision machining equipment. MRO Inventory: A massive Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) inventory including pumps, valves, bearings, motors, gearboxes, electrical components, instrumentation, spare parts, maintenance supplies, and industrial consumables.

A massive Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) inventory including pumps, valves, bearings, motors, gearboxes, electrical components, instrumentation, spare parts, maintenance supplies, and industrial consumables. Material Handling & Logistics: Material handling equipment including conveyors, pallet handling systems, warehouse equipment, forklifts, dock equipment, and logistics infrastructure supporting both truck and rail distribution.

Material handling equipment including conveyors, pallet handling systems, warehouse equipment, forklifts, dock equipment, and logistics infrastructure supporting both truck and rail distribution. Plant Support: Plant support equipment, offices, maintenance facilities, laboratory equipment, and additional industrial support assets.

The offering is expected to attract buyers from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical processing, consumer packaged goods, industrial manufacturing, automation, logistics, engineering, and equipment resale sectors throughout North America and internationally.

Supporting Industrial Redevelopment

Beyond the auction itself, AssetBuilt's engagement includes supporting the site's broader decommissioning and demolition effort through strategic industrial asset recovery.

By coordinating the removal and resale of reusable machinery, electrical infrastructure, process systems, and plant support equipment before demolition activities commence, AssetBuilt helps maximize recovery for stakeholders while extending the useful life of industrial assets that can continue operating in facilities around the world.

This integrated approach reduces unnecessary waste, supports sustainable manufacturing practices through equipment reuse, and helps streamline the overall redevelopment process.

Auction Information & Key Dates

Asset Location Former Anheuser-Busch Newark Manufacturing Campus

Newark, New Jersey Auction Dates September 8–11, 2026 Auction Format Live Webcast Auction Inspection By Appointment Only Buyer's Premium 20 % Registration & Catalog Detailed catalogs, photographs, inspection scheduling, and bidder registration will be released at www.assetbuilt.com in advance of the sale.

About AssetBuilt

AssetBuilt is a global industrial asset advisory and disposition firm specializing in industrial auctions, private treaty sales, strategic asset recovery, restructuring support, demolition coordination, turnkey plant liquidations, and value maximization services. The company partners with corporations, financial institutions, bankruptcy professionals, lenders, manufacturers, and industrial investors to deliver transparent processes, worldwide buyer reach, and disciplined execution across complex industrial projects.

Whether selling a single machine or an entire manufacturing campus, AssetBuilt delivers customized strategies designed to maximize value while supporting clients through every stage of the industrial asset lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.assetbuilt.com.

Media & Business Inquiries:

AssetBuilt Communications Office

Business Development: Jake Freedlander

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.assetbuilt.com

Disclaimer: All assets are offered subject to prior sale, withdrawal, and seller confirmation. Information is believed to be accurate but is provided without warranty. Buyers are responsible for conducting their own due diligence, inspecting assets where available, and reviewing the published Terms and Conditions prior to bidding.

Media Contact: Jake Freedlander | [email protected] | www.assetbuilt.com

SOURCE AssetBuilt