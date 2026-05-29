AssetBuilt Hosts Major 8-Day Auction Event of Former Assets of CANOO, ARRIVAL & Various Entities, Opening June 1AssetBuilt Hosts Major 8-Day Auction Event of Former Assets of CANOO, ARRIVAL & Various Entities, Opening June 1

Live webcast auction to feature former assets from CANOO's Oklahoma City EV manufacturing facility, including former assets from ARRIVAL & Various Entities: robotics, engineering, automation, MRO, IT, facility operations, and a MANZ fully automated battery cell-to-module production line

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetBuilt is pleased to announce the opening of the CANOO Auction Event, a major 8-day live webcast and timed online auction featuring an extensive offering of former assets from CANOO's Oklahoma City electric vehicle manufacturing facility, along with former assets of ARRIVAL and various entities.

AssetBuilt Presents: An 8 Day Live Webcast Auction of the former Assets of Canoo EV and Various Entities

Opening June 1 at 10:00 AM CST, the event presents industrial buyers, manufacturers, automation integrators, automotive suppliers, EV technology companies, engineering firms, resellers, and facility operators with a rare opportunity to acquire late-model equipment and infrastructure from a modern electric vehicle manufacturing environment.

"This is a standout offering for the industrial marketplace," said Tara Shaikh, CEO of AssetBuilt. "Over the course of eight auction days, buyers will have access to a broad and highly specialized range of former assets from CANOO's Oklahoma City operations. It's full-scale automation infrastructure, and we're truly excited to host a sale so comprehensive."

Across eight auction days, the sale will feature former assets spanning electronics testing and validation, EV skateboard production, robotic welding, industrial robotics, smart fastening systems, machine safety, automation controls, MRO tooling, bridge cranes, material handling, enterprise IT, workplace technology, and facility support equipment.

A major highlight of the auction is a MANZ fully automated battery cell-to-module production line, featuring automated robotic handling, Siemens/Allen-Bradley PLC control, integrated vision systems, photoelectric light screens, interlocked enclosures, process traceability, data logging, recipe-driven flexibility, conveyors, fixtures, guarding, and support components. The line includes capabilities tied to cell preparation and loading, adhesive dispense, robotic placement, module flipping, buffer cure ovens, heat staking, tab bending, laser welding, electrical testing, mapping, and traceability support.

The auction begins with former assets from CANOO's engineering lab, electronics testing, validation, and prototype support operations, including diagnostic instrumentation, oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, HIL simulation systems, CAN bus diagnostic hardware, PCB rework equipment, programmable power supplies, and engineering lab infrastructure.

Additional sale days will showcase former assets from CANOO's EV skateboard manufacturing and robotic welding operations, including Fanuc robotic welding systems, Fronius MIG welding packages, Centerline spot welding systems, Atlas Copco sealant dispensing assemblies, automated turntables, conveyors, safety enclosures, and integrated production cells.

The event also includes a significant robotics offering, with late-model KUKA and Fanuc industrial robotic systems, KR C4 controls, SmartPad interfaces, robotic linear axis systems, pedestal-mounted configurations, carriage assemblies, and heavy-capacity robotic platforms suited for automotive manufacturing, welding integration, material handling, assembly automation, aerospace fabrication, and industrial integration projects.

Further offerings include former assets tied to EV assembly, fastening, torque management, vehicle service, industrial automation, MRO, facility support, material handling, bridge cranes, adhesive and dispensing systems, machine safety, controls infrastructure, enterprise IT, workplace technology, servers, networking equipment, surveillance systems, commercial displays, printers, scanners, and digital production support equipment.

Featured brands and systems across the event include MANZ, Tektronix, Keysight, Fluke, dSPACE SCALEXIO, Typhoon HIL, National Instruments, Fanuc, KUKA, Fronius, Centerline, Atlas Copco, SICK, TURCK, ASSA ABLOY, DURR, Allen-Bradley, Demag, Shaw-Box, Knight Global, Milwaukee, Matco, Cisco, Aruba, Palo Alto, Dell EMC, Hikvision, Yealink, Microsoft, Zebra, and more.

Auction Details

Auction: CANOO Auction Event

Opening Date: June 1, 2026

Duration: 8-Day Auction Event, June 1–5 and June 8–10

Time: 10:00 AM CST daily

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Format: Live Virtual Webcast & Timed Online Bidding

Inspection: By appointment only

Website: assetbuilt.com

All former assets are offered As-Is, Where-Is, with no warranties expressed or implied. Buyers are encouraged to review the full auction catalog, inspection requirements, payment terms, buyer's premium details, removal deadlines, rigging requirements, and onsite safety procedures prior to bidding.

Registration is now open through assetbuilt.com

AssetBuilt. Built for What's Next.

Media Contact:

Tara Shaikh, CEO, AssetBuilt

[email protected]

(213) 753-3875

SOURCE AssetBuilt